Punita Khatter, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Senocare LLP nominated as the National President Eldercare Council by the Women's Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], April 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Punita Khatter, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Senocare LLP, a company specialized in providing 24-hour personalised eldercare services in India, has been recently nominated as the National President Eldercare Council by the Women's Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The nomination is based on the earnest endeavour by her and her dedicated team at Senocare in taking care of the elderly's needs, especially those who are staying miles away from their children so as to live independently.

"The nomination is a recognition of our belief in caring for those who've always cared for us. I have had the highest honour to accept it with a boundlessly grateful heart and a deep sense of commitment -- the commitment to simplify the daily life of seniors and make it smooth and hassle-free," said Punita Khatter, speaking on her prestigious nomination.

"Our vision is to create a safe, happy and healthy environment for senior citizens in India, wherein they can receive not just professional healthcare but can also access services that eases and comforts their day-to-day living. At Senocare, we understand, no two elders are the same when it comes to their needs as they age. And that's where Senocare comes in offering varied solutions with uncompromised professionalism, compassion and accountability," Punita added.

Punita Khatter, a dynamic, self-starter woman with entrepreneurial zeal, undaunted by challenges, is a very compassionate person, who is eager to help people known or unknown in any way possible. Throughout her career spanning three decades, she has left an indelible mark on her clients with her energy, resourcefulness, positive attitude, and uncompromised commitment.



She believes in the Guru mantra of 'living in the hearts by winning the hearts.' Punita is also the Founder and Managing Director of MICE & More LLP, a specialized travel services company organizing conferences and exhibitions for leading corporates & associations.

Punita Khatter's determination in helping the public emerged since the outbreak of COVID-19, where she and her MICE & More team dedicated to helping the affected families. This drove her to be the go-to person for everyone in the area for assistance, which caught the attention of various hospitals and pharmaceutical companies in India to pledge their assistance for her and her team's cause. Amidst the struggle of life with the outbreak of pandemic, Punita realized that a considerable amount of the older population in India are living without their children to care for them.

This drove Punita Khatter to find Senocare LLP in August 2020, a company specialized in taking care of the elderly's needs to allow them to live their lives independently and stress-free by handling the everyday problems that may arise for the elderly.

"We offer an earnest endeavour to help elderly parents so they can LIVE their lives & not just LEAD their lives. We want to show the children the joy of keeping their parents happy & cheerful is no less enjoyable than seeing a child grow," she said, regarding the company's passion for helping the aged population.

