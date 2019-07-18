PSB says it has made provisions amounting to Rs 189.35 crore
PSB says it has made provisions amounting to Rs 189.35 crore

Punjab & Sind Bank reports Rs 238.3 crore fraud in BPSL case

ANI | Updated: Jul 18, 2019 11:43 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 (ANI): Government-owned Punjab & Sind Bank (PSB) has reported a Rs 238.3 crore fraud relating to allegations of diversion of funds by the indebted Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd (BPSL).
The development comes less than two weeks after Punjab National Bank (PNB) reported a borrowing fraud of Rs 3,805 crore in BPSL's account.
"Based on forensic audit investigation findings and Central Bureau of Investigation filing FIR on suo moto basis against the company and its directors alleging diversion of funds from the banking system, a fraud of Rs 238.3 crore is being reported by bank to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)," PSB said in regulatory filings to stock exchanges.
"In the accounts of the company (BPSL), PSB has already made provisions amounting to Rs 189.35 crore as per prescribed prudential norms," it said.
"It has been observed that the company has misappropriated bank funds, manipulated books of accounts to raise funds from consortium lender banks. At present, the case is at National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) which is in advance stage and the bank expects a good recovery in the account," PSB said in the statement released late on Wednesday
Bhushan Power and Steel, one of India's most indebted companies, was among the first 12 companies referred by the RBI to a bankruptcy court for a debt resolution process under the new insolvency law. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 11:59 IST

Apranje Jewellers and Forevermark present diamond showcase

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] July 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): This season, Forevermark, the diamond brand from the De Beers Group will showcase a sparkling collection of diamond solitaires at the Apranje Jewellers' store in the city. These beautiful Forevermark diamonds are on display from 18th July

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 11:38 IST

What makes Bajaj Finserv a preferred choice for funding your SME

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] July 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): As part of the government's vision to transform India into a USD 5 trillion economy, one of the highlights of the recent Union Budget was a renewed focus on the MSME sector. A 2 per cent interest subvention for all GST-registered MSMEs on

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 11:05 IST

ADB lowers India's GDP growth forecast to 7 pc for FY20

Manila [Philippines], July 18 (ANI): Asian Development Bank on Thursday cut India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast to 7 per cent for the current financial year on the back of fiscal shortfall concerns.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 10:22 IST

Equity gauges on a weak note, Yes Bank drops over 11 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were lower during early hours on Thursday tracking weak global cues and continued selling by foreign investors.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 18:55 IST

Arm Flexible access gives Chip Designers freedom to experiment...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] July 17(ANI/BusinessWire India): Arm announced today it is expanding the ways existing and new partners can access and license its technology for semiconductor design.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 18:41 IST

Yes Bank Q1 profit down 91 pc to Rs 114 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI): Yes Bank said on Wednesday its first-quarter net profit dropped 90.97 per cent to Rs 113.76 crore during three months ending June 30 due to lower other income and higher provisioning.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 18:37 IST

Huawei India's smart-phones to get revolutionary EROFS Storage System

New Delhi [India] July 17(ANI/NewsVoir): Huawei Consumer Business Group, India is all set to disrupt existing as well as upcoming line-up of smart-phones with the revolutionary new file system called EROFS (Extendable Read-Only File System).

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 18:34 IST

Neeraj Bhagat and Co - Chartered Accountancy Firm, unveils...

New Delhi [India] July 17(ANI/NewsVoir): Financial management is one of the most critical aspects of running a business.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 18:13 IST

Fiinovation and Newgen Software Partner for a Digital Education...

New Delhi [India] July 17(ANI/NewsVoir): Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt Ltd (Fiinovation) recently partnered with Newgen Software Technologies Ltd for evaluation of Newgen's Digital Discovery Paathshala (NDDP) program running in three Delhi schools, i.e. Government Girls Senior Secondary School (Ha

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 18:11 IST

Wipro Q1 profit jumps 12.6 pc to Rs 2,388 crore

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 17 (ANI): IT services major Wipro said on Wednesday that good demand from key financial clients boosted its first-quarter profit to Rs 2,388 crore, up 12.6 per cent from Rs 2,121 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 18:08 IST

Department of Forensic Medicine, AIIMS, New Delhi calls for...

New Delhi [India] July 17(ANI/BusinessWire India): In a symposium on the 'Role of Forensic DNA Technology in expediting justice and fighting crime, held at India International Centre today, an expert panel led by the forensic department of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, ca

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 18:05 IST

SaumG to release new Music Album 'Alternate Paths'

New Delhi [India] July 17(ANI/BusinessWire India): Music transcends to Alternate Paths of Life. SaumG takes you to two choices of 'Alternate Paths' through his new album 'Alternate Paths'.

Read More
iocl