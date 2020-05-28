Puravankara introduces 'Reveal & Review,' providing access to the uniqueness of Purva Atmosphere at a click of a button

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] May 27 (ANI/PRNewswire): Puravankara Limited, one of India's largest and trusted builders, has always stayed ahead of the curve in introducing new concepts in the residential space.

In its latest offering to change the definition of luxury homes, Puravankara introduced its new line of ultra-luxury homes 'WorldHome' Collection and Purva Atmosphere is the first flagship project under WorldHome Collection.

Designed by renowned German architect Hadi Teherani, the project is scheduled for a mega e-launch in the first week of June, 2020. In an attempt to inform all its customers on the unique features of Purva Atmosphere, Puravankara initiated an exciting campaign named 'Reveal & Review,' a build-up to the grand finale.

As a part of this initiative, there will be a virtual unveiling of key features of the project followed by a live session from a subject expert, discussing the features in detail.

Through 'Reveal & Review,' Puravankara is taking the home buying experience to the doors of the customers. This allows the entire family, even if geographically separated, to be a part of the home buying process.

One of the most emotional and biggest financial decisions that one makes is the purchase of a home, and through the 'Reveal & Review' - Puravankara intends to enhance the experience and truly make it a memorable one.

The customers also have an opportunity to discuss with the experts themselves through the live sessions.

The campaign kicked off with the introduction to the concept 'BluNex Life- Next Generation Intelligent Homes'. Industry veteran on home automation, Avinash Gautam, CEO, Silvan Lab was present at the virtual unveiling of BluNex Life which was followed by a live session moderated by tech blogger Sandeep Sarna.

Gautam shed light on various aspects of BluNex Life technology and how it's going to revolutionise the future of living. They discussed some of the key aspects of BluNex Life, listed below.

* The IoT-enabled services make homes safer and smarter. The program will ensure data security and protection to the residents who are connected through multiple devices and internet, 24x7

* How it enables the home buyers to convert their living spaces into voice-enabled smart homes, giving them control over well-suited smart home appliances

* Today, homebuyers place greater emphasis on the improved standard of living, convenience, ease, and security and the automated homes provide them with this - overall a 360-degree enhancement in quality of life

* How BluNex home features can be customised and the infrastructure is such that it can be upgraded to new technology according to the preference of the home buyer

One can watch the entire session by clicking on BluNex LIfe@ Purva Atmosphere.

In continuation of this unique campaign, there was the virtual unveiling of the second USP of Purva Atmosphere- Japanese Miyawaki Forest. The unveiling was followed by a live session with Shashank Sharma, Program Manager, Staytrees Environmental Trust.

He spoke about Miyawaki forest and its importance in balancing the eco-culture and how the forest can be maintained with minimal usage of water.

One can watch the entire session by clicking on Miyawaki Forest@Purva Atmosphere.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article (ANI/PRNewswire)

