PVR opens fifth multiplex in Vadodara, becomes largest multiplex chain in city

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Feb 21 (ANI): Multiplex operator PVR Cinemas on Friday launched its fifth multiplex in Vadodara, becoming the largest operating chain in the city.

With the launch, PVR augments its screen count in the state to 65 screens in 14 properties strengthening its presence in the western region of the country to 254 screens in 61 properties.

Chief Executive Office Gautam Dutta said the new multiplex in Nilamber Triumph Mall represents strong expansion commitment and support for the evolving needs of audiences across the region.

In the current financial year 2019-20, the company has opened 72 screens, bringing its portfolio to 830 screens at 174 properties in 71 cities.

"Our goal to bring enriched entertainment offerings across demographics is one step furthered with this launch," said Joint Managing Director Sanjeev Kumar Bijli. (ANI)

