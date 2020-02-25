PVR ranked 17th globally in annual report competition by LACP

New Delhi [India], Feb 25 (ANI): The League of American Communications Professionals (LACP) has recognised PVR Cinemas for its annual report FY 2018-19 in the vision awards annual report competition, ranked it 17th globally and second in India.

The largest film exhibition company in India also won the platinum award (ranked first globally) in consumer services -- hotels/restaurants/leisure competition category.

The LACP is an association established in 2001 to create a forum within the public relations industry that facilitates discussion of best-in-class global practices within the profession while recognising those demonstrating exemplary communication capabilities.

The vision awards benchmark and recognise best practices in international financial reporting, and is one the largest annual report competitions in the world.

PVR FY 2018-19 annual report titled 'Lifting the Bar of Cinema, Hospitality and Design for 100 Million Customers' presented overall change in multiplex industry in the last two decades.

PVR also bagged platinum and silver award at the LACP 2019 spotlight and inspire awards respectively for its FY 2018-19 annual report. The LACP spotlight and inspire awards seek to recognise organisations across the world that creates compelling communication collaterals.

"The awards are an affirmation of the quality of our communication with our stakeholders and our unwavering commitment to highest levels of corporate governance and transparency," said PVR Cinemas Chief Financial Officer Nitin Sood.

"We will continue to strive for excellence in quality and transparency of our disclosures, enabling investors to make informed decisions," he said in a statement on Tuesday.

PVR pioneered the multiplex revolution in India by establishing the first multiplex cinema in 1997 at Saket in New Delhi. It currently operates a cinema network comprising 830 screens at 174 properties in 71 cities (India and Sri Lanka), serving 100 million patrons annually.

(ANI)

