Pyjamas are Forgiving - Over 100k Copies Sold

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): Juggernaut announced that Twinkle Khanna's 'Pyjamas are Forgiving' has sold over 100K copies, according to the Nielson BookScan, the country's most authoritative sales chart, which includes the sales data of Amazon and Flipkart and other major book chain stores.

In 2018, she was also featured as the highest selling woman author with respect to the top ten sellers of titles published in 2018 in Crossword, the country's largest bookshop chain. And in 2016 too, her book Mrs Funnybones, published by Penguin India, had made her the top-selling woman author, with over 1 lakh copies in circulation.

"I am glad that Pyjamas are Forgiving has found so many readers. This is my third book to hit this big benchmark, and the pressure is both daunting and I would say motivating", said Twinkle Khanna.

Twinkle Khanna has penned renowned books like Pyjamas are Forgiving, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad and Mrs Funnybones. Now she is also a producer and her first production, Pad Man has garnered immense success on the Indian and global box office. She has truly emerged as one of the most powerful and beloved voices in the country.

"Twinkle has reached the 100k club again - this time within 8 months. We are so proud and delighted to have published this amazing writer and her fastest selling book", said Chiki Sarkar, Publisher - Juggernaut.

At the dinner party celebrations for the 40th anniversary for the blockbuster novel Cane and Abel, Twinkle met celebrated author Jeffery Archer.

