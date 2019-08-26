The survey was conducted in June and July by economists.
The survey was conducted in June and July by economists.

Q1 FY20 GDP growth pegged at 6 pc: FICCI Economic Outlook Survey

ANI | Updated: Aug 26, 2019 18:13 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): FICCI's latest Economic Outlook Survey released on Monday puts the quarterly median forecast at 6 per cent for GDP growth in the first quarter of 2019-20.
The growth numbers for the first quarter are expected to be released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) next week.
Furthermore, the annual median GDP growth forecast for 2019-20 has been pegged at 6.9 per cent with a minimum and maximum estimate of 6.7 per cent and 7.2 per cent respectively.
While the median growth forecast for agriculture and allied activities has been put at 2.2 per cent for 2019-20, the industry and services sectors are expected to grow by 6.9 per cent and 8 per cent respectively.
The survey was conducted during the months of June and July by economists belonging to the industry, banking and financial services sectors.
With regard to inflation, the latest official numbers report moderate price levels. The outlook of participating economists on inflation also remains benign. The median forecast for Wholesale Price Index-based inflation rate for 2019-20 has been put at 2.9 per cent with a minimum and maximum estimate of 2.1 per cent and 5.7 per cent respectively.
The Consumer Price Index, on the other hand, has a median forecast of 3.7 per cent for 2019-20 with a minimum and maximum estimate of 3.4 per cent and 4.1 per cent respectively.
Concerns remain on the external front with median current account deficit forecast pegged at 2.3 per cent of GDP for 2019-20. Merchandise exports are expected to grow by 3.6 per cent while imports are expected to grow by 4 per cent.
An overall decline in global growth forecasts, escalating trade tensions, uncertainty around Brexit and foggy outlook on international crude oil prices have emerged as key concerns on the external front.
Slower global growth will impact India's growth prospects as well from going forward. In fact, economists unanimously indicated that India's potential growth rate would be in 7 to 7.5 per cent range, which is lower than the 8 per cent plus potential growth rate estimated until a few years back.
On the strategies to achieve India's potential growth rate, the surveyed economists suggested four key areas that needed immediate attention -- boosting the agriculture sector, strengthening MSMEs, undertaking factor market reforms and enhancing avenues for infrastructure financing. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 18:07 IST

Irshad Kamil with IPS officer Quaiser Khalid recited their poems...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Organised by Quaiser Khalid, an IPS officer, Pasbaan-e-Adab marked its 11th edition of Izhaar, the International Festival of Poetry at Nehru Centre, Mumbai, on Saturday, August 24, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 17:08 IST

Mitsubishi Corp to invest Rs 100 crore in SastaSundar Healthbuddy

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Mitsubishi Corporation of Japan has signed an agreement to invest Rs 100 crore in SastaSundar Healthbuddy, a digital healthcare platform with a mission to provide consistent access to affordable healthcare in a convenient manner.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 16:25 IST

Merck Foundation in partnership with First Lady of Malawi...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 26(ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany in partnership with the First Lady of Malawi, H.E. Prof Gertrude Mutharika together with Ministry of Education and Ministry of Information launched an inspiring children story

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 16:18 IST

WPP co-founded new cross-industry global program to drive...

New Delhi [India] August 26(ANI/BusinessWire India): WPP and Kantar announced the launch of their latest global cross-industry initiative -Institute for Real Growth (IRG) in India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 16:11 IST

Sensex climbs 793 points amid relief measures, likely US-China...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices erased early losses on Monday and traded with strong gains in the afternoon trade as investors awaited more government measures to perk up the domestic economy.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 15:06 IST

US-China trade talk hopes lift Sensex 700 points, Nifty above 11,000 mark

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices erased early losses on Monday and traded with strong gains in the afternoon trade following China's stand that it opposes a trade escalation with the United States and is ready to enter a dialogue.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 14:11 IST

BHEL wins Rs 2,500 cr-worth orders for emission control systems

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) said on Monday it has secured two more orders worth Rs 2,500 crore for emission control equipment for thermal power plants.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 13:50 IST

U-Dictionary reaches strategic partnership agreement with Oxford...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 26(ANI/NewsVoir): U-Dictionary, a famous global English Learning application, on Monday announced a strategic partnership with Oxford University Press, the largest university press in the world, in an effort to offer Indian Users Free Globally Authoritative Dictiona

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 13:50 IST

Mumbai Airport to change terminals for domestic and international flights

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 26(ANI/NewsVoir): GVK led Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will witness unification of operations at terminal 1 and 2 starting October 1, 2019 for domestic flights of IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 13:49 IST

Gear up to be bowled over with India Next Master Kids

New Delhi [India] August 26(ANI/NewsVoir): A talent show that boasts to be unlike its predecessors is currently having auditions all over India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 13:49 IST

Vivarea, by K Raheja Corp, now a pentacle in Mumbai's Skyline

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 26(ANI/NewsVoir): Raheja Vivarea, K Raheja Corp's flagship luxury residential offering that set the benchmark for luxe residences as way back as 2009, has launched its fifth and final tower.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 13:47 IST

Parle calls for rational tax structure on biscuits, denies...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Leading biscuit maker Parle Products on Monday denied reports of 10,000 job losses due to slowing economic growth, falling demand and consequent production cuts.

Read More
iocl