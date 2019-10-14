Pam Lopker, Founder & President, QAD
QAD celebrates 40 Years of success in the ERP Software Industry

Oct 14, 2019

New Delhi [India] Oct 14(ANI/NewsVoir): QAD Inc (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB), a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies, announced today that it is celebrating 40 years in the manufacturing ERP software industry.
In conjunction with its celebration of four decades of success, QAD will attend the Southeast Asia (SEA) Automotive Technology Summit 2019, Nov 6-7, 2019 at the Double Tree by Hilton Hotel Jakarta.
Southeast Asia Automotive Technology Summit is Indonesia's only technology-themed event for automotive OEMs, their suppliers and other solution providers. QAD will highlight its cloud-based solution for the manufacturing industry, QAD Adaptive ERP and its entire Adaptive Applications portfolio.
Founded by Pam Lopker in October 1979, QAD has grown from a local company supplying Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software to California manufacturers to a global business with more than 1950 employees working in 29 offices around the world.
For 40 years, QAD has delivered mission-critical software solutions to enterprises in six core vertical markets within manufacturing: automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology and industrial products. QAD experts actively participate in industry groups in these six core verticals to ensure QAD solutions meet ever-changing regulatory and compliance requirements, reflect evolving best practices, and take advantage of emerging technologies to help customers thrive.
QAD was early to the cloud, offering QAD Supplier Portal in 2003 followed by ERP in 2007. In the ensuing dozen years, QAD has grown rapidly in the cloud.
Over 2,000 manufacturing companies have deployed QAD solutions to run their businesses across approximately 4,000 sites globally. Its portfolio of solutions, QAD Adaptive Applications, helps those businesses to become agile, effective enterprises, with each business process aligned to the company's strategy.
QAD Adaptive Applications is headlined by QAD Adaptive ERP featuring the Adaptive User Experience (UX) and built on the QAD Enterprise Platform. QAD's portfolio of adaptive solutions also includes a number of related solutions including QAD Supplier Portal, QAD Cloud EDI and QAD Automation Solutions, all of which integrate seamlessly with QAD Adaptive ERP.
Whether a manufacturer needs supplier relationship management, invoicing, EDI, trade management, supply chain planning, demand planning, transportation execution or other enterprise solutions, QAD Adaptive Applications offers a proven set of solutions purpose-built for manufacturers and the changing requirements they face.
"Since its inception, we built QAD with the same aspirational goal as we had for our customers: to operate as an effective enterprise," said Pam Lopker, Founder and President, QAD.
"Today, with companies being disrupted by technology, customer preferences and changing regulatory demands, we believe that the key to success is to be able to recognize, adapt to and ultimately leverage disruption into business advantage. By providing cloud-based, adaptive enterprise solutions, we help our customers become agile effective enterprises," he added.
"Over the past 40 years, we've learned that the only constant for manufacturers is change," said Anton Chilton, CEO, QAD.
"The rate of disruption our customers deal with is astounding and we are committed to enabling them to recognize that disruption and adapt quickly to it. With so many new technologies like IoT, machine learning, artificial intelligence, RPA, data lakes, digital twins, and others not even on the radar, manufacturers need enterprise software that allows them to pragmatically embrace those technologies quickly and start using them where appropriate based on their business use case. QAD Adaptive Applications is designed to make that happen."
