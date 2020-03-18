QAD named as one of India's 'Dream Companies to Work for' at World HRD Congress 2020

New Delhi [India], Mar 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): QAD Inc, a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies, announced that it was recognized as one of India's "Dream Companies to work for" at World HRD Congress 2020.

Also, QAD India Senior Manager, HR Operations Rupali Mahadik was named one of the 'Top HR Minds' in the Indian information technology industry.

Launched in 1992, the annual World HRD Congress reviews evolving trends in human resource management and provides practitioners with opportunities to acquire skills and maximize competencies that are crucial in today's fast-paced business environment. World HRD Congress brings together over 1,800 human resource professionals from over 133 countries.

The Dream Companies list acknowledges Indian IT companies that demonstrate leading-edge characteristics including the ability to manage disruptions, risk and industry dissonance. Winners aspire to achieve and focus on durability, malleability, employee happiness and job satisfaction. They practice a sustainable approach to self-managed careers and a commitment to fast-paced growth. QAD was recognized for creating an empowering environment for its employees through best-in-class HR practices focusing on enhanced productivity and soliciting input from every employee.

Top HR Minds winners are recognized for their valuable contributions toward HR fraternity and for spearheading groundbreaking initiatives in the areas of talent acquisition, business HR, compliance, resource development and management.

"QAD has had an exciting journey in India," said QAD Senior VP and Chief People Officer Kaye Swanson. "We started with a small team who wanted to make a difference that could be felt across multiple industries. We now have a team of over 240 people who have helped this organization earn recognition as one of the Dream Companies to Work for in India. We firmly believe that our people are our greatest assets and that the success of our organization is driven by the satisfaction of our employees," Swanson added.

Swanson further said: "In an industry such as ours, QAD has succeeded in retaining its best and brightest talent by creating an ecosystem that helps employees become invested in the success of the organization. With best-in-class workplace practices coupled with a growth mindset, we have successfully been able to create a productive and collaborative environment."

