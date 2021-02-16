QAD signs partnership agreement with ESDS Software Solution in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 16 (ANI/PRNewswire): QAD Inc. a leading provider of adaptive, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies, today announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with ESDS Software Solution, one of India's leading managed data center service and auto-scalable cloud solution providers.

ESDS joins the QAD Global Partner Program as a QAD channel partner in India.

"We have been working with ESDS as a subcontractor on various projects for the past few years, and they have a great deal of experience and industry knowledge, especially in the area of cloud-based solutions. They are also knowledgeable in supporting managed data center services and managed cloud solutions," said QAD Managing Director, South Asia, Jan Biezepol.

"Manufacturing in India, like that in the rest of the world, has suffered severe disruption due to COVID-19 and we are focused on supporting our customers and helping them react to and capitalize on disruption through the adaptation of systems and processes. This new partnership with ESDS will broaden our range and increase our abilities to support our customers as they continue to navigate these trying times," Jan Biezepol added.

The new partnership gives ESDS the ability to sell QAD solutions directly to manufacturers in India. ESDS teams will work on a variety of projects and functions supporting QAD customers including pre-sales, marketing, consulting, end-to-end implementation, cloud hosting, management and customizations.



"Organizations across industries are in the midst of digital transformation and looking to cloud solutions for business growth," said ESDS Software Solution Pvt. Ltd. Founder, CMD and CEO, Piyush Somani.

"Utilizing ESDS' solutions will help them to achieve cost savings, enhanced security and agility for operations. Also, they can leverage our unique SPOCHUB(SaaS PaaS On Click HUB) initiative to stay ahead of the game. Together with QAD, we aim to provide an end- to-end solution to organizations in their digital transformation journey," Piyush Somani added.

The QAD Global Partner Program has over 100 partners helping QAD to deliver innovative solutions, services and technology that help its customers to modernize their business processes, take advantage of disruption and leverage it into a competitive advantage.

The program includes several types of relationships including channel partners, system integrators and service organizations, solution providers and technology providers.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

