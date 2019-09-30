Quality education- a vision for a bright future

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Sept 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): The world around is changing at a great pace and looking at the Indian education system, one realizes there is a lot which needs to be done.

Government through its Right to Education Act have been striving to enroll and retain children in school but still the weaker section of society is deprived of access to quality education.

Apprehending the need of the hour, many private players and foundations are taking initiatives to serve for the cause. From supporting infrastructure developments and establishing technology-enabled classrooms to provide scholarship programmes, they are playing an instrumental role in empowering children through education.

DLF Foundation, a philanthropic arm of DLF Group envisions in creating multiple opportunities to promote inclusive growth by providing skill training and education to the students. Through 'Nurturing Excellence' program, they have been extending their support to the meritorious students. Focused on skill and personality development, they have recently introduced W3 - Women Education, Employment and Empowerment programme in Govt Girls College, Gurugram.

"Education can help students earn a livelihood, respect and recognition in society. Foundation's focus on education due to the sheer impact it can have on the lives of those who receive it. They must try to compliment and aid the government in the all-round development of the underprivileged. We encourage the students to hone their skills and recognize their talent in academics and co-curricular activities. Our various initiatives and skill training programmes aim to bridge the gap between the education system and overall skill development through a multi-level integrated approach," said Dr Vinay Sahni, CEO, DLF Foundation.

Aide et Action, an International NGO has been working across the globe to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by providing employability-oriented and entrepreneurial skills based training. Similarly, M3M Foundation has been working extensively towards attaining a better India. Amongst other goals, the foundation determines to bring development across all sections of the society by focusing on education and socio-economic development.

M3M Foundation has collaborated with Aid et Action and introduced a project called iMpower that aims to uplift the workforce present at the construction site.

"We strive to bring out the potential of a better future and hence, we extend our helping hand to the underprivileged children and impart them education and other liberal assistance. We have also been providing skill development training to empower women and strengthen them to improve their earnings," said Dr Payal Kanodia, Trustee, M3M Foundation.

"Our livelihood initiative called 'Initiative for Livelihood Education and Development' (iLEAD) aims to work with out of school or drop out youth from schooling system. Started with its first center near the slums of Chennai city in 2005 gradually the programme has reached over 2,35,000 youth globally. It has helped us to introduce more than 40 vocational courses for these youth in the last 14 years. Besides, 76 per cent of youth are working in the organized sector employment and their family income has been increased on an average of 80 per cent," said Dr Aishwarya Mahajan, Director Livelihood Education - South Asia, Aide et Action International.

Thus, these initiatives backed by governmental policies and measures are beaming hope in shaping the bright future of nation's young generation.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

