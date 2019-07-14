ELSSs continue to occupy top position in terms of folios
ELSSs continue to occupy top position in terms of folios

Quarterly AUMs of mutual fund industry total Rs 25.51 lakh crore at Q1-end

ANI | Updated: Jul 14, 2019 10:00 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 (ANI): The quarterly average assets under management (AUMs) of Indian mutual fund industry totalled Rs 25.51 lakh crore at the end of Q1 FY20 (April to June) as against Rs 24.48 lakh crore at the end of Q4 FY19 (January to March), according to the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).
However, the industry saw net outflows of Rs 1.6 lakh crore in June as against net inflows of Rs 76,990 crore in May. The downside came as income and debt oriented schemes -- including close-ended and interval schemes -- saw net outflows of Rs 1.74 lakh crore in June as against net inflows of Rs 67,930 crore in the previous month.
The rise in net outflows likely reflects redemptions at quarter-end as corporates usually tend to redeem their investments to meet the advance tax payment deadline.
AMFI said total AUMs of the mutual fund industry in June were to the tune of Rs 24.25 lakh crore as against Rs 25.94 lakh crore in the previous month and Rs 22.86 lakh crore in June 2018.
AUMs for the income and debt oriented category fell 12.92 per cent month-on-month to Rs 11.55 lakh crore. Meanwhile, AUM under the equity category, including equity linked savings schemes (ELSSs) -- including close ended and interval schemes -- came in at Rs 7.58 lakh crore in June 2019, down 0.14 month-on-month but up 3.72 per cent year-on-year.
Under the income and debt oriented schemes, liquid funds saw the maximum net outflows of Rs 1.52 lakh crore in June as against net inflows of Rs 68,583 crore in May. Fixed term plans registered net outflows of Rs 2,361 crore as against net outflows of Rs 1,798 crore in May.
Net inflows of Rs 241.3 crore in June as against net outflows of Rs 105.74 crore in May under Gilt funds (including Gilt Fund with 10-year constant duration) reflect Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) stance to lower interest rates, according to AMFI.
The surge in inflows in equity funds (including ELSS and close-ended schemes) came as a sigh of relief for the industry. After increasing 17.47 per cent month-on-month in May, inflows in equity funds -- including ELSS and close-ended schemes -- surged 48 per cent month-on-month to Rs 7,367 crore in June.
AMFI said political stability, lower inflation and RBI's dovish stance have led to the upside. ELSS continue to take the top position in terms of folios under growth and equity oriented schemes.
The number of folios under growth and equity oriented schemes were highest in ELSS (14.44 per cent) of total) funds followed by large cap funds (10.58 per cent of total) and multi cap fund (10.09 per cent of total) in June 2019.
Notably, according to AMFI, the top five categories in terms of folios under growth and equity oriented schemes (ELSS, large cap fund, multi cap fund, sectoral and thematic funds and mid cap fund) accounted for 50.1 per cent of the industry folios.
Meanwhile, under the income and debt oriented schemes, liquid funds topped the chart in terms of number of folios followed by low duration funds. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 16:50 IST

L&T Infrastructure Finance gets $100 million loan from AIIB for...

Luxembourg, July 13 (ANI): Beijing-based Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) will provide a 100 million dollar (about Rs 700 crore) loan to L&T Infrastructure Finance Company for wind and solar infrastructure projects in India.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 15:23 IST

India and South Africa come together to host Gandhi-Mandela...

New Delhi [India] July 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Believe Foundation in association with the Sunday Guardian Foundation and Dr Raman Bhai Patel Foundation (RBF) hosted the first edition of Gandhi-Mandela Peace Initiative at the Imperial, New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 15:17 IST

Notion Press' next novel is a thriller about a man on a mission

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] July 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Notion Press, India's largest self-publishing platform, has come up with a new book 'Operation Camouflage'. Written by Amit Sidham, the nail-biting thriller will want you to turn every page to know 'what next?' This new book is now available at

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 14:51 IST

Need to expand airports in APAC to keep up with rising passenger...

Singapore, July 13 (ANI): Sustained growth in air passenger traffic across Asia Pacific will boost revenue for airports but also raise pressure on the infrastructure, according to a new report by Moody's Investors Service.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 13:25 IST

Italian men's cosmetics brand Womo partners with Reliance's arm...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 (ANI): Reliance Brands, a subsidiary of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries, has partnered with Italian firm Percassi to launch men's cosmetics brand Womo in India.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 12:48 IST

OYO's Collection O Hotels reaches milestone 175 buildings in 3 months

New Delhi [India] July 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): OYO Hotels and Homes, South Asia's largest and the world's 3rd largest and fastest-growing chain of fully-operated, franchised and leased hotels, homes, announced that within a span of 3 months, Collection O, OYO's mid-scale business hotel, has reached a miles

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 11:07 IST

Syndicate Bank cuts MCLR across tenors by 5 basis points

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 (ANI): Government-owned Syndicate Bank has reduced its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 5 basis points for various tenors effective July 15.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 10:54 IST

Reliance Industrial Infra Q1 profit slips over 10 pc, new CFO takes over

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 (ANI): Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd (RIIL) has reported 10.4 per cent decline in its net profit for the first quarter (April to June) of current financial year 2019-20.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 07:12 IST

Anshula Kant appointed MD, CFO of World Bank Group

Washington [USA], July 13 (ANI): Indian banker Anshula Kant was on Friday appointed as the World Bank Group's Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer, according to the group's President David Malpass.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 18:16 IST

Find and Finance a property with Bajaj Housing Finance Limited's...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] July 12(ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Housing Finance Limited is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited one of the most diversified NBFCs in the country recently launched the Bajaj Housing Finance Limited's Homes and Loans , a homebuyer's one-stop housing sol

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 18:04 IST

Kantar Releases CX+ India Retail Banking Report 2019

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 12(ANI/BusinessWire India): In today's experience era, the majority of CEOs believe customer centricity is essential for driving business growth.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 17:59 IST

Infosys profit up 5.3 pc to Rs 3,802 crore in Q1 FY20

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 12 (ANI): IT services major Infosys said on Friday its profit during the first quarter (April to June) of 2019-20 rose 5.3 per cent to Rs 3,802 crore from Rs 3,612 crore in the same period of the previous year.

Read More
iocl