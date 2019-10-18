The company has a network of over 25,000 channel partners
The company has a network of over 25,000 channel partners

Quick Heal gets US patent for signature-less, behaviour-based detection technology

ANI | Updated: Oct 18, 2019 14:11 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Data protection solutions provider Quick Heal Technologies said on Friday it has secured a patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its signature-less, behaviour-based detection technology.
The growing sophistication of threat landscape means that risk in cyberspace is more pronounced than ever before, said Sanjay Katkar, Joint Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer.
"Threats are evolving rapidly even as cybercriminals leverage advanced techniques and methodologies to compromise the security profiles of individuals, enterprises and governments," he said that adding behaviour-based detection technology combats increasingly sophisticated threats in the cybersecurity landscape.
"Our latest patent underlines how Quick Heal Technologies is building on its technological expertise to support today's increasingly digital-first business landscape and protect enterprises against new-age threats," said Katkar in a statement.
The patent empowers Quick Heal's enterprise arm Seqrite with a unique malware detection technique to identify and block zero-day malware that uses code-injection techniques like process hollowing, code-cave attack among others.
The company is a leading provider of IT security software products and solutions to individuals, businesses and governments.
(ANI)

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 13:42 IST

Digital payments increased by 106 per cent since January 2019: Razorpay

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Oct 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Razorpay, India's first converged payments solutions company launched the third edition of its 'The Era of Rising Fintech' report in Hyderabad today.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 13:32 IST

PaperVideo - India's first digital classroom launched

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bringing the structural fundamentals of a classroom through the wide reach of digital technology, PaperVideo - India's first digital classroom for supplementary learning, has launched its Math curriculum for Grades eight to 12.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 13:06 IST

Secure your new smartphone with Mobile Screen Insurance from...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Dropping the phone and breaking its screen is a fear we all are aware of. With mobile screens getting bigger in size, taking the device out of your jeans' pocket is a risk in itself. The possibility of screen damage in a road accident or a

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 12:56 IST

G20 must ensure collective action to accelerate global growth: Sitharaman

Washington DC [USA], Oct 18 (ANI): The Group of 20 (G20) has the responsibility to navigate global policy coordination in effective fashion by identifying and taking strong measures for building buffers and catalysing the second wave of reforms, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 11:51 IST

Care puts JSW Energy's bank facilities, NCDs on credit watch...

Mumbai (Maharashtra), [India] Oct 18 (ANI): Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Energy Ltd (JEL) said on Friday that Care Ratings has put its short- and long-term bank facilities totalling Rs 7,579 crore besides non-convertible debentures worth Rs 1,900 crore on credit watch with negative implications.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 11:47 IST

E-trio becomes India's first company to have EV retrofitting...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] Oct 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): When the diesel and petrol prices are skyrocketing then it's time for people to switch to economically viable options. But Hyderabad based E-trio, thought of not only an affordable but also an eco-friendly option.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 11:34 IST

UBON hits another cover drive

New Delhi [India] Oct 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Homegrown consumer electronics brand UBON, primarily dealing in headphones, speakers, power banks and other electronics accessories added another feather to its cap.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 11:03 IST

LTI Q2 revenue grows 10 pc to Rs 2,570 crore, to acquire...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Digital solutions major Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) clocked revenue of 364 million dollars during July to September, marking a growth of 2 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 10.8 per cent year-on-year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 10:30 IST

'P Se Pyaar F Se Farraar' releases in more than 1000 screens

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): 'P se Pyaar F se Farraar' hit the screens today. The film releases in more than 1000 screens and also getting a good response among the audiences and critics. Everyone is gushing about the film which makes it the talk of the town.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 10:21 IST

Equities indices in the green amid mixed global cues, BHEL...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Equities treaded cautiously during early hours on Friday amid mixed global cues despite Britain and the European Union striking a long-awaited Brexit deal.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 09:22 IST

TVS Motor Q2 profit jumps 20 per cent at Rs 255 crore

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] Oct 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company's overall two-wheeler sales including exports was 8.42 lakhs units during quarter ended September 2019 as against 10.49 lakhs units reported in the quarter ended September 2018.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 00:14 IST

Rakesh Misri takes over as HPCL Marketing Director

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Rakesh Misri took over as Director-Marketing of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) on Thursday.

Read More
iocl