Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Data protection solutions provider Quick Heal Technologies said on Friday it has secured a patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its signature-less, behaviour-based detection technology.
The growing sophistication of threat landscape means that risk in cyberspace is more pronounced than ever before, said Sanjay Katkar, Joint Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer.
"Threats are evolving rapidly even as cybercriminals leverage advanced techniques and methodologies to compromise the security profiles of individuals, enterprises and governments," he said that adding behaviour-based detection technology combats increasingly sophisticated threats in the cybersecurity landscape.
"Our latest patent underlines how Quick Heal Technologies is building on its technological expertise to support today's increasingly digital-first business landscape and protect enterprises against new-age threats," said Katkar in a statement.
The patent empowers Quick Heal's enterprise arm Seqrite with a unique malware detection technique to identify and block zero-day malware that uses code-injection techniques like process hollowing, code-cave attack among others.
The company is a leading provider of IT security software products and solutions to individuals, businesses and governments.
Quick Heal gets US patent for signature-less, behaviour-based detection technology
Oct 18, 2019
