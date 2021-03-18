Quit toxic and try organic with Love Earth's range of skin care products

New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI/ThePRTree): Getting confused among the large variety of skin products to choose from is quite common these days. With the procurement of organic products in the cosmetic industry this uncertainty has been resolved to a much extent.

Playing a part in refining the same, Love Earth has come up with a wide range of organic skin care products which guarantees no chemical involvement in its processing.

Paridhi Goel and Chinar Goel have set the fountainhead of the brand Love Earth. This creator couple has put an end to troubled skin problems over a date. It started with a perplexity regarding which skin product to trust, and in that moment they chose to create their own product line and end the confusion for umpteen people out there.



Skin pally rose water was the first product the company launched which got a good response from the audience. It led them to create more than 47 products covering all domains of skin care regimes. Their amethyst face roller soars skin elasticity, jade face roller depuffs the skin and focuses on dark circles, opalite and rose quartz roller relaxes face muscles, and Guasha has been winning over hearts by its skin radiating benefits like reduced fine lines, younger-looking skin, lifted eyebrows and firmed skin.

Talking about the hair care products, Love Earth yields a mixture of Ayurveda and science. Onion-infused products rule over hair fall, scalp problems, and hair dullness. Precisely, argan oil, aloe vera, onion, and Moroccan oils are carefully included in the making of each product. Some of the Love Earth products have made it into the list of best sellers including 24k gold glass face oil followed by the eyelash serum and their personal best vitamin C skincare and green tea range. Reduced acne, radiant glow, no dark spots, even skin tone, unclogged pores, anything can be achieved by the same.

"Beauty should not be gender-biased". Paridhi and Chinar, the creators of Love Earth strongly believe in this. This strong motto has led them to create a juxtapose of products that can be used by both men and women. It might come as a surprise but Love Earth has a gigantic number of men buyers. Renowned makeup artists and enthusiasts including Guneet Virdi, Leena Bhushan, Pompy Hans, Meenakshi Dutt, Kriti Dhir, Tina Ahuja, and Nauheed Cyrusi have waved green flags for Love Earth products and recommend it to their audience too.

Having said that, a part of Love Earth's profit goes to a Ghaziabad-based orphanage to support kids there and make their lives better. The raison d'etre of Love Earth has always been to provide authenticity to users and acquire their trust. All these products are sulphate-free, bleach-free, and parabens-free, hence safe and authentically tested by dermatologists. The products are available on online portals such as Nykaa and Purple and it's official website which is www.loveearth.in

