R City opens doors to the 2nd edition of the R City Art Festival

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 17 (ANI/PRNewswire): R City Mall, Ghatkopar (W), a project by Runwal Developers, is now a bustling hub of art and culture as they bring the second edition of R City Art Festival.

From Friday, February 14 till Sunday, February 23, 2020, the mall comes alive with electrifying music, eclectic dance, enticing workshops, quirky flea markets and unique art installations.

The ten-day extravaganza inaugurated by Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur has opened its doors to a galore of fun and fanfare. By bringing the Kala Ghoda Art festival to R City Mall, residents of Central and Eastern suburbs, Thane, Navi Mumbai and other catchment areas are given a second chance to experience the festival at their convenience.

"After the overwhelming response received last year, we at R City Mall were excited to announce the second edition of R City Art Festival. This will allow residents another opportunity to experience the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival at their convenience. This time around, we're going to give them a better experience by inviting more performers and conducting a wide range of workshops to ensure everyone has a great cultural experience," said Rajiv Malla, CEO - Malls, Runwal Developers.

Visitors can look forward to musical performances by Karan Deshmukh, Paroma Dasgupta, Shree Rama Chandra, Rama Iyer, neo-fusion rock band Kabir Cafe and a dance performance by IDC.

Patrons can look forward to being engaged and entertained with a long list of interesting workshops specially curated by Ami Patel. People can have fun and learn new skills ranging from calligraphy, jewelry box painting, apron painting, madhubani painting on fabric, paper mache workshop, a mixed media workshop, carving on pots, kaleidoscope workshop, workshops on making wall hangings, paper flowers and masks, and a lot more.

The 'Thread' theme is a continuation from The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival and the essence of this will be brought to the R City Art Festival. An incorporation of thread is portrayed through R City Mall's creation of 'I give you beauty and you give me freedom'.

The installation encapsulates the silk worm's journey of producing silk. Combining reflective surfaces of mirrors and coloured acrylics, the installation is a geometric wonder replicating a cocoon, encouraging viewers to stop and reflect on human impact on nature.

While the art installations are one of the reasons to visit the mall, die-hard shoppers too can have a field day sifting through cute decor items, different artefacts, paintings, trinkets and bags of various styles that will be present at the flea market.

Moreover, while adults immerse themselves in art and culture, the children can have fun with creative workshops that will be conducted throughout the ten-day extravaganza.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ PRNewswire)

