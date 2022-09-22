R-Day parade, needs of people were kept in mind to design Kartavya Path: Architect Bimal Patel

New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): The brainchild behind Kartavya Path in Central Delhi said that there was a wide range of requirements while designing the path -- from infrastructure for the Republic Day parade to the needs of the people who visit the area.

Designing for all those requirements while maintaining the architectural character of the area was the main challenge, said Bimal Patel, architect of the Kartavya Path and director of HCP Design, Planning and Management, in an email interview to ANI.

Patel said that each project had its own unique challenges, and Kartavya Path was also one of them because of how loved it was by so many people across the country. He said he was working in a historically rich precinct - one that was still in active use. By taking an example, he said when toilets and drinking water facilities were designed, they did not want to disturb the historic landscape and the trees. So, the amenity blocks were built underground and between trees.

He said he took many such design decisions to meet the challenging requirements and that seeing people use and enjoy the space and amenities was very satisfying.

Responding to the criticism, Patel said at the early stages, he had presented their design proposal to a wide range of audiences, from architects and media persons to historians and landscape specialists.



He said he also took several of his harshest critics on private tours across the sample stretch of the Central Vista Avenue when it was ready. "Their feedback and reactions were also taken into consideration." He expressed that he was always happy to listen to constructive criticism and consider things that would help improve the design.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 8 inaugurated the Kartavya Path. He also unveiled the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at the India Gate on the occasion.

Patel said that we, as human beings, are all apprehensive about change, especially when it is to a space that we grew up loving and that these apprehensions were perfectly natural. He said that he was confident that as people see and understand the facts, they will no longer hold on to those concerns.

Talking about the delivery timing of the project, Patel said good quality work, delivered on time, was a result of hard work and dedication of a large team of people - architects, urban designers, project managers, engineers, site supervisors, contractors and construction workers. He also said that for this project, their landscape consultants -- Shaheer Associates and Prabhakar Rao -- deserved a special mention.

Responding to a query that people were unable to see any major changes to Kartavya Path, Patel said that he took it as a compliment that people have not noticed any drastic change and that was their objective - to retain the character of the precinct while doing the necessary additions and upgrades. Patel said that they also designed ramps to make these spaces accessible to the specially-abled. (ANI)

