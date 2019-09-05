R Kesavan takes over as HPCL's Finance Director

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 5 (ANI): R Kesavan on Thursday took over as the Finance Director at Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL).

He is also the Chief Financial Officer at the government-owned oil and natural gas company, according to a statement.

Kesavan was earlier Executive Director of HPCL's Corporate Finance division for over four years. He is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

Kesavan brings with him three decades of experience in corporate accounts, audit, treasury management, risk management, budgeting, pricing, corporate strategy and margin management. (ANI)

