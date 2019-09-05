HPCL's new Finance Director R Kesavan
HPCL's new Finance Director R Kesavan

R Kesavan takes over as HPCL's Finance Director

ANI | Updated: Sep 05, 2019 17:53 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 5 (ANI): R Kesavan on Thursday took over as the Finance Director at Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL).
He is also the Chief Financial Officer at the government-owned oil and natural gas company, according to a statement.
Kesavan was earlier Executive Director of HPCL's Corporate Finance division for over four years. He is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).
Kesavan brings with him three decades of experience in corporate accounts, audit, treasury management, risk management, budgeting, pricing, corporate strategy and margin management. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 18:01 IST

Hello 6E gets 6Eier

New Delhi [India] September 05 (ANI/BusinessWire India): India's leading airline, IndiGo, will be bringing out a vibrant new avatar of its Hello 6E magazine in partnership with Maxposure Media Group.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 17:59 IST

Schneider Electric launches EcoStruxure for eMobility

New Delhi [India] September 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): To meet the urgent needs of the world's rapidly-expanding Electric Vehicle (EV) market, Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, has launched EcoStruxure for eMobility, the only end-to-end solution to c

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 17:56 IST

A Businessman by Profession, Shagun Jain wins India's Biggest...

New Delhi [India] September 05 (ANI/BusinessWire India): PokerBaazi.com, India's fastest growing online gaming platform organised another much-awaited edition of India's biggest poker tournament Game Changer, last week.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 17:42 IST

HGS hits $1 billion in recovered payments for healthcare...

Chicago (Illinois) [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) said on Thursday it has recovered one billion dollars in denied insurance payments on behalf of healthcare systems, a major milestone in what are some of the providers' toughest claims.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 17:15 IST

Cybersecurity, a board room imperative in nearly half of global...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sep 5 (ANI): Infosys Knowledge Institute (IKI) on Thursday unveiled market research which shows that 48 per cent of corporate boards and 63 per cent of business leaders of surveyed enterprises are actively involved in cybersecurity strategy discussions.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 16:40 IST

Edelweiss teams up with SBI for co-origination of loans to MSMEs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): ECL Finance, a subsidiary of Edelweiss Financial Services, State Bank of India (SBI) have signed a co-origination agreement to increase access to credit for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 16:12 IST

Sensex falls 80 points in narrow trade, Tata Motors and Coal...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 5 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices opened higher on Thursday but continued their downward march in the afternoon session to wind up with marginal losses.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 15:12 IST

US-China trade war impacting air freight demand: IATA

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 5 (ANI): The International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Thursday released data for global air freight markets showing that demand measured in freight tonne-kilometres (FTKs) contracted by 3.2 per cent in July compared to the same period in 2018.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 13:47 IST

Equisoft announces the rebranding of all its products under a...

New Delhi [India] September 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): A few months ahead of celebrating its 25th anniversary, global financial technology provider Equisoft has announced the rebranding of its product offerings tailored to the life insurance and wealth management industries.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 13:28 IST

Give your home a makeover with Bajaj Finserv personal loan for...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] September 05 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The festival season in India is well on its way with firecrackers lighting up the sky and drums punctuating the celebrations. To get into the spirit, you can give your home a cheerful update and make it ready it for the festivities t

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 13:27 IST

Novelis reaffirms commitment to acquisition of Aleris Corp...

Atlanta (Georgia) [USA], Sept 5 (ANI): Novelis Inc, a subsidiary of Aditya Birla-led Hindalco Industries, has reaffirmed its commitment to close the proposed 2.6 billion dollar acquisition of Aleris Corporation, notwithstanding the US Department of Justice (DOJ) lawsuit to block the transaction.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 12:37 IST

KONE India launches intelligent and IoT connected elevators and...

New Delhi [India] September 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): Further strengthening its position as an innovation leader in the industry, KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has launched its newest innovation, KONE CareTM 24x7 Connected Services.

Read More
iocl