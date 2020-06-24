R Madhavan starrer '7th Sense' and Jimmy Shergill starrer 'Line of Fire' to start filming in UAE next month

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Producer Gaurang Doshi to arrive along with a cast and crew of 100 members under the patronage of His Excellency Suhail Mohd Al Zarooni

* To be shot first, the murder mystery '7th Sense' features superstars R Madhavan, Ronit Roy, Chunky Pandey, Tanuj Virwani, Aashim Gulati, Sana Saeed, Ahsaas Channa, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sajjad Dela Frooz and Manuj Sharma among other popular Bollywood actors.

* The second web series "Line of Fire" features Prakash Raj, Jimmy Shergill, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Tanuj Virwani, Vijay Raaz, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Kabir Singh, Sana Saeed, Manu Rishi and Tanvi Azmi.

After a brief lull in the wake of COVID-19, the glittering world of Bollywood productions will be back in action and that too in the UAE. Renowned Bollywood producer Gaurang Doshi of blockbusters Aankhen and Deewaar fame is bringing an ensemble of over 100 crew members for the filming of their star-studded magnum opus Hindi web-series '7th Sense' and "Line of Fire". The Big budget web-series are being produced under the patronage of His Excellency Suhail Mohd. Al Zarooni, an Emirati businessman, Guinness Book World Record holder and Ambassador at Large, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The sleek and very stylised web-series promise to be fantastic viewing with a celebrity cast, picturesque locales, gripping storylines, and the larger-than-life intriguing mysteries.

"7th Sense" is a crime thriller/murder mystery that promises to keep viewers at the edge with its gripping plot and a well-executed screenplay. The series is being directed by Karan Darra and the story and screenplay are by Gibran Noorani. The thriller features superstars R Madhavan, Ronit Roy, Chunky Pandey, Tanuj Virwani, Aashim Gulati, Sana Saeed, Ahsaas Channa, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sajjad Dela Frooz and Manuj Sharma among other popular Bollywood actors. Shooting for Season one and two would be completed in about 140 days with most of the action happening in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The prep work for the espionage fast-paced action thriller, "Line of Fire" would also begin simultaneously. The web series will comprise of two-seasons and boasts of superstars like Prakash Raj, Jimmy Shergill, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Tanuj Virwani, Vijay Raaz, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Kabir Singh, Sana Saeed, Manu Rishi and Tanvi Azmi. The story for the web-series is written by Shayak Roy and Ankul Singh, Directed by Shayak Roy, the screenplay writers include Ankul Singh, Nikhil Mishra and Sanjay Kumar Chadwara.

"Indian cinema holds a very special place in our hearts, both for the entertainment value and the art of story-telling. Its popularity is evident from the overwhelming following it enjoys at a global level.Gaurang Doshi has created the masterpieces in Indian cinema, is an iconic filmmaker and is known to tackle subjects that are unique in nature. I'm superbly excited to be associating with him and confident that both the web-series will be a huge success being a combination of a fantastic story-line, a star cast, a producer and directors who know their job well, and of course the picturesque locales of the United Arab Emirates that add beauty to any movie they're part of. In these challenging times when industries across all countries need to support each other now more than ever, I feel proud to do my part," commented HE Suhail Mohd. Al Zarooni.

Madhu Bhandari, Amey D Nargolkar and Munir Awan are the Associate Producers for both the web series while Parag Parekh and Ronak are the Financial Advisors.

The beginning of the shooting for the web-series is a testament to the great strength, vision and path-breaking progress of UAE, which has shown to the world how one can conquer and come out a winner in the worst of the situations. Media partners for the web-series include the International brand Franck Muller, Consta Group and You Turn.

Franck Muller is the official timekeeper for both the web series.

"I'm a firm believer in the motto that the show must go on and instead of losing the spirit in this pandemic situation one should become a pioneer. Keeping true to this sentiment we are the first team to begin shooting during the COVID pandemic. I'm also super excited to be in the UAE which offers such a beautiful variety of locations and a perfect backdrop for the brilliant and mind-blowing show that the series promises to be. I'd like to thank H.H. Sheikh Theyab Bin Khalifa Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan's family and HE Suhail Mohd. Al Zarooni for their constant support, Dubai DFTC for organising permissions, and the UAE government for their help in granting special visas to the entire team and for arranging a chartered flight for us," said Producer Gaurang Doshi, while commenting on the two projects.

"To bring such a big-ensemble under one roof in the current situation is also creditable and I thank all my actors and crew for their support. This shows the great spirit of our film industry and helps to boost it back in action," added Doshi, the man who excels in creating off-the-beaten-track content.

Both the web series will be completed by February 2021 and will be released on one of the popular OTT platforms, the name yet to be revealed.

