Raddington Report CEO, Yassin Fawaz - Kingrolodex to focus on USA elections

ANI | Updated: Aug 12, 2019 16:22 IST

Washington [USA] August 12(ANI/NewsVoir): Raddington Report CEO and Publisher Yassin Fawaz - Kingrolodex is all set to provide intelligence to the political and business leaders through his new age media company Raddington Report this election season.
Raddington Report is a company that focuses on analysing and assessing global political and business risks. It also provides intelligence to the political and business leaders helping them to take decisions that have strategic long-term implications.
Raddington Report regularly publishes its views on complicated international issues, business, politics, security, technology and culture. Due to the way the stories are published, Raddington Report is loved by its readers for the concise, precise, accurate and unbiased reporting. The publication is widely regarded as the pioneer that has changed the way stories are reported.
Raddington regularly covers, quoted and consulted on geopolitical, security and macro-economy matters by prestigious global publications like The Forbes, The Sunday Times of London, VICE News, The Hill, Al Jazeera, The National Interest, The Daily Caller, The Huffington Post, Real Clear Energy, The Diplomat etc to name a few.
Chief Executive Officer of the Raddington Report, Yassin Fawaz dons multiple hats. Recognised as one of the foremost thinkers of geopolitical and international security matters, he is often consulted by leaders in political, business and diplomatic circles. Fawaz's expertise lies in countries in Asia, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Due to this immense knowledge and deep understanding of various countries and industries, he is often consulted for matters pertaining to national security, intelligence or business by various entities.
Yassin is a person of Lebanese origin who believes that his family culture is what has made his character. Integrity, professionalism and diligence are the three things that he considers to be his friend, philosopher and guide. Ever willing to take the side of truth, under his leadership Raddington Report has emerged as the foremost source of honest, clear and unbiased reporting of geopolitical and business events across the world.
Yassin Fawaz Kingrolodex is quite active in the digital world of Social Media. He can be found in various social media channels by his handle '@KingRolodex' and is followed by many.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

