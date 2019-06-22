Radiant Life Care Private Limited
Radiant Life Care Private Limited

Radiant Life completes acquisition of 49 per cent stake in Max Healthcare

ANI | Updated: Jun 22, 2019 14:41 IST

New Delhi [India] June 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Radiant Life Care Private Limited ("Radiant"), a leading Indian hospital management company promoted by Abhay Soi and backed by KKR, has completed the previously announced acquisition of a 49.7 per cent stake in Max Healthcare Institute Limited ("Max Healthcare" or "MHC") from South Africa-based hospital operator Life Healthcare. Abhay Soi will now lead Max Healthcare as Chairman of its Board and Executive Council.
Radiant's stake acquisition is one of several steps that will eventually result in Soi and KKR together acquiring a controlling stake in Max Healthcare by combining the health care assets of Max Healthcare, Max India Limited ("Max India"), and Radiant to create the largest hospital network in North India.
As part of the transaction, Max India's promoters have received an advance of Rs 361 crore (USD 52.2 million) from KKR in exchange for a 4.99 per cent stake in the merged entity. Max India's promoters have used the funds for deleveraging purposes.
"Max Healthcare and Radiant possess complementary sets of capabilities in running healthcare establishments and KKR brings with its extensive global experience in healthcare investments and capabilities in prudent financial management. Radiant-KKR is the best-suited partners to further the culture of clinical and service excellence that Max Healthcare has become known for. The merger and the future planned expansion will provide the scale that MHC needs for profitable growth at a time when healthcare margins are being tested. I also want to thank our outgoing JV partner Life Healthcare for being supportive participants in MHC's growth and progress", said Analjit Singh, Founder and Chairman of Max Group.
"The combination of Max Healthcare-Radiant will give shareholders the opportunity to benefit from the performance of the third largest hospital chain in a rapidly growing Indian healthcare market. It will also allow Max India to focus on enhancing shareholder value creation by growing our other businesses and seeding new ones", said Mohit Talwar, Vice Chairman of Max Group.
"I am happy to have been able to complete the acquisition of Life's stake in Max Healthcare as a first step towards the integration of the two companies and fortunate to have a PE firm such as KKR backing us in our journey. We believe we have all the wherewithal to grow our business organically and inorganically during this challenging phase for the healthcare sector. Our interests are also very aligned with our Prime Minister's vision of strengthening brand India globally by focusing on the 5 T's of tourism, tradition, technology, trade and talent", said Abhay Soi, Chairman Radiant Life Care and Max Healthcare.
"We are excited about building Max Healthcare into an outstanding company governed by world-class board members and standing for the highest standards of clinical outcomes", added Sanjay Nayar, Member and CEO of KKR India.
Radiant funded this acquisition with an investment from KKR's Asian Fund III.
The process of combining Radiant Life Care and Max Healthcare and the eventual listing of Max Healthcare is underway and is likely to be completed in 6 to 8 months, subject to receipt of the requisite approvals.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 16:33 IST

Man on a mission to turn Udhana railway station into India's...

Surat (Gujarat) [India] June 22 (ANI/Primex Media Services): To propagate Mahatma Gandhi's mantra 'Cleanliness is Godliness' and achieve the objective of a 'Clean India-Green India', a young entrepreneur from Surat has launched a mission to turn railway station in Udhana town of Gujarat's Surat distri

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 15:13 IST

Govt clarifies after confidential order on employees' salaries goes viral

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): The Ministry of Finance on Saturday issued a clarification over a confidential government order that has gone viral on social media.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 14:50 IST

Castrol India sows seeds of good health for farmers with Castrol...

New Delhi [India] June 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Castrol India Limited, the leading automotive and industrial lubricant manufacturing company in the country, today announced its health outreach programme for the food providers of the nation - the farming community.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 14:46 IST

Century Pai Foundation uplifts Channahalli village in one year

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Century Pai Foundation adopted Channahalli village near Chikkajala in Karnataka for its flagship Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 14:44 IST

Benefits of a loan against property offered by Bajaj Housing...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): There are many such events in life for which you need financing. Be it from funding your child's education to managing your wedding expenses or even the unforeseen medical bills. A loan against property from Bajaj Housing Finance Limited

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 14:43 IST

Dr Gaurav Nigam conferred 'Innovative Research Excellence Award...

New Delhi [India] June 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Dr Gaurav Nigam, a well-known educationist, paediatrician, and the author has been conferred 'Innovative Research Excellence Award 2019' at Asian Leadership Summit held at Thimphu, Bhutan.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 11:25 IST

Radiant Life Care completes acquisition of 49.7 pc stake in Max...

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): Radiant Life Care, a leading Indian hospital management company promoted by Abhay Soi and backed by global investment firm KKR, has completed the acquisition of a 49.7 per cent stake in Max Healthcare Institute from South Africa-based hospital operator Life Healthcare

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 11:04 IST

Mahindra Finance and Manulife form asset management joint venture

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 (ANI): Mahindra Asset Management Company has entered into a joint venture with Toronto-based financial services group Manulife to expand the depth and breadth of fund offerings and retail fund penetration in India.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 07:44 IST

RSDC collaborates with Army Base Workshop for Saamarth

New Delhi [India] June 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Rubber Skill Development Council (RSDC) has collaborated with the Army Base Workshop, Pune to re-skill their personnel in rubber. A letter of intent in this regard has been shared by Army Manufacturing Group with RSDC. The skilling drive was jointly inaugurate

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 20:24 IST

Govt announces many 'key reforms' to boost domestic apparel...

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani on Friday said the central government announced many "key reforms" such as relaxation of Sections of Income Tax Act and incentives to boost the domestic apparel sector to enable it to compete with multinational brands.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 18:58 IST

Reviewing package rates for AB-PMJAY essential for quality...

New Delhi [India] June 21(ANI/NewsVoir): Medical Technology Association of India, which represents leading research-based medical technology companies with significant investments in India, today said that the government's move to set up specialist committees to review package rates for more than 1300

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 18:55 IST

MAHE Top Private Indian University in QS World Rankings

Manipal (Karnataka) [India] June 21(ANI/NewsVoir): Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) emerged as the top ranked private university in India according to the Quacquarelli Symonds World University Ranking 2020 released on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl