Raffles Design International
Raffles Design International

Raffles Design International proudly showcased an exquisite collection at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2019

ANI | Updated: Oct 26, 2019 10:25 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): As the mighty monsoons of Mumbai city dwindle, the most-anticipated fashion event of the year, Bombay Times Fashion Week (BTFW) showcased some fresh and young talent.
Presented by Bombay Realty, the fashion week was hosted at St Regis, Mumbai. The show was filled with the trendiest autumn/winter collections, cutting- edge styles, innovative drapes and the finest of accessories. The plethora of versatile creations from international designers were displayed on the ramp for the viewer's pleasure.
Various renowned labels like Kalki, FS Closet, Kshitij The Label and eminent designers like Vikram Phadnis, Thomas Abraham, Payal Singhal, Avantika, and Pallavi Goyal graced the ramp with their collections on the runway.
Raffles Design International showcased the exclusive designs of their exceptional collection 'Runway Revisited', created by their students and curated by the best in the industry.
A clique of esteemed celebrities also adorned the show with their presence at this opportune event. Raffles Design International marked their debut at Bombay Times Fashion Week with their collection 'Runway Revisited', opening the final day of the event.
This carefully curated collection was a student and faculty collaboration that surely provided an exciting insight into the journey of students pursuing fashion with untamed passion.
The journey showcased the transformation of a budding idea into an exquisite collection. The collection gave everyone a peek into the transformational stages of students' lives involving mastering fashion design at the reputed institute.
Under the professional guidance of Raffles international faculty, Corne Coetzee and Anthony Alphonso, students discovered their own individualistic voice and equipped themselves with a creative vision to create a masterpiece. This also enabled them to translate themes into magnificent designs that are crafted with the assistance of technical techniques to create unique shapes and silhouettes.
The in-depth curriculum of the institute facilitated the students to pave their own individualistic path in the industry, building a fruitful career as they witness the most extraordinary possibilities in the field of fashion designing at every turn of their journey.
Under the marquee 'Runway Revisited', there were two main themes led by the faculty of Raffles Design International to lead a talented crew of students into creating wonderful pieces for the show.
Raffles fashion program coordinator and lecturer Anthony Alphonso headed the 'Kachra Couture', which was Anthony's vision and a new approach to offset our carbon footprint and to create a sustainable ecosystem with the help of fashion.
The cutting edge approach to fabrication and innovative ideas drove the students involved in the project to transform fabric scraps, old garments, and common trims into completely new, glamorous runway style outfits that surely bedazzled the creative minds.
Reusing the materials brought into attention the excessive waste in the fashion industry. The purpose of the project was justified as it proved how it provides sustainability and roots for the major environmental cause. The passion and fun derived from creating good designs did not seem lost in the process either.
This creation was built by Anthony to provide students with creativity, bold vision, a goal and a visual identity that has the foundation to pursue a successful career in the industry's various fields. A good visualizer can handle everything in the industry be it visual merchandiser, costume designer, stylist, fashion editor, magazine photographer or retail buyer.
Another creation by Raffles Design International is humbly named 'Art of Precision', which had Professor Corne Coetzee in the lead. As the name suggests, the collection was designed with the meticulous precision of artisanal construction techniques under the able guidance and design direction of Coetzee.
Corne's international atelier experience enabled students to evolve any primary pattern-making methods into high fashion couture to a complete designer outfit worthy of a ramp walk.
The collection showcased the fashion curriculum progression of dart manipulation, creation of volume and draping to transform bodice, skirt and pants slopers into runway-worthy outfits.
The show enthusiastically closed with show stopper Shreya Shanker, Femina Miss India 2019, shrouded by the designers' final masterpiece. Working under expert guidance was once in a lifetime kind of opportunity for the students.
The garment construction precision learned under Corne enabled the students to kick start their career in a successful direction. Pursuing careers as a pattern maker, fashion designers, being a part of fashion house atelier or even developing their own unique fashion label are all the possibilities in the student's bright future ahead.
Raffles Design International, Mumbai lives by their tagline 'Success by Design', a hallmark of its legacy. That is one thing that can be said for certain, owing to the various unique pursuits that the institute undertakes all the time.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 18:06 IST

Tata Motors reports Q2 loss at Rs 216 crore amid slowing demand

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Automaker Tata Motors on Friday reported a consolidated loss of Rs 216 crore for the second quarter of current fiscal against a loss of Rs 1,049 crore in the same period of previous fiscal amid slowing demand for passenger and commercial vehicles in the home

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 17:58 IST

MDPH launches Orva Vaporizer Oils with therapeutic benefits this Diwali

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Premium Incense Sticks manufacturers are turning to fragrance to expand consumer reach and adding to new growth drivers in the fragrance industry.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 17:39 IST

Gandhi Mandela Award 2019, an initiative to commemorate All Time...

New Delhi [India] Oct 25 (ANI/Digpu): The Gandhi Mandela Foundation, a New Delhi based non-profit organization, under the aegis of Interactive Forum on Indian Economy (a govt of India recognized 80G, 12A complaint), committed to the ideas of Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela, has constituted India's f

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 17:28 IST

Shott offers 100 per cent cashback and free entertainment this Diwali

Surat (Gujarat) [India] Oct 25 (ANI): Gujarat's premier gaming haven, Shott has announced a slew of exciting contests and campaigns where visitors can earn 100 per cent cashback and prizes like Harley Davidson, iPhone 11, apple macbook, international destination trip among other amazing gifts.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 17:28 IST

Arthur J Gallagher & Co invests in Edelweiss Insurance Brokers Ltd

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Diversified financial services conglomerate Edelweiss Group said on Friday that US-based Arthur J. Gallagher & Co -- one of the world's largest insurance brokerage and risk management services firms -- has acquired a minority stake by way of primary equity i

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 16:48 IST

Equity indices end flat, banking stocks gain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices swung wildly between gains and losses on Friday but ended flat as investors mulled over mixed corporate earnings of the second fiscal quarter.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 16:14 IST

Piramal Enterprises approves raising of Rs 5,400 crore capital

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): The board of Piramal Enterprises on Friday approved fresh capital raising of Rs 5,400 crore through a rights issue and preferential allotment of compulsory convertible debentures (CCDs).

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 15:30 IST

Panasonic and Welcome Air-Tech's Saiver to develop new connected...

Hong Kong, Oct 25 (ANI): Panasonic Corporation, a worldwide leader in the development of heating ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC&R), along with Welcome Air-Tech (WAT), a regional specialist in air handling units (AHU), on Friday announced a strategic alliance to create an energy-

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 15:20 IST

UltraTech Cement's IndiaNext initiative's 4th edition concludes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): UltraTech Cement, an Aditya Birla Group Company and India's largest manufacturer of cement and concrete, has concluded the final round of the 4th edition of its IndiaNext initiative in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 15:02 IST

US Cranberries: Most loved Superfruit around the world

New Delhi [India] Oct 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): US Cranberries are known as America's original Superfruit because of the astonishing amount of health benefits they have. US Cranberries' unique polyphenols are what make them a Superfruit.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 15:01 IST

SBI Q2 profit jumps by 219 pc at Rs 3,012 crore, asset quality improves

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Government-owned State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday reported a standalone net profit of Rs 3,012 crore for the July to September quarter (Q2 FY20), up 219 per cent from Rs 945 crore in the same quarter of previous fiscal.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 14:40 IST

Peter England celebrates Diwali with the Maestros of Chennai Super Kings

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Oct 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Peter England, the leading menswear brand from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd joined hands with the maestros of Chennai Super Kings Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Shane Watson and Dwayne Bravo to celebrate the spirit of Diwali with their signature Festi

Read More
iocl