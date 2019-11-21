Raheja Developers Limited logo
Raheja Developers to deliver 7,000 units in next 1-2 years

Nov 21, 2019

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Raheja Developers Limited, one of the leading real estate companies in the country has firmed up definite plans to deliver close to 7,000 housing units over the next 1-2 years.
Most of the deliveries would be in Delhi NCR region including Gurugram and are in line with the Company's mission of providing premium housing as well as commercial offerings at reasonable prices.
Raheja, which enjoys tremendous goodwill mainly on account of significant amount of deliveries it has made in the past, is currently developing 6 residential, 2 commercials and 2 townships, which are spread across 170 acres put together and offerings condominium of varied sizes ranging from 1 BHK to 5 BHK and in various segments from affordable to luxury.
Commenting on the company's focus on delivery, Nayan Raheja, Executive Director, Raheja Developers Limited said, "Ever since our inception, we always believed that a happy customer is the biggest asset for any organisation and accordingly, we have given paramount importance to the completion of projects and timely delivery."
"The strategy has yielded great dividend for us and we can proudly state that ours is one company which has given the highest number of deliveries. Delivering 18 projects spread across 385 acres is an achievement, particularly as we cater to all segments of our society from affordable to mid-income segment to uber-luxury. Going forward, we will continue to follow the same strategy and keep the interest of our customers above everything," he added.
Spread across 385 acres, which includes 8 residential projects, 7 commercial and 3 Township and farmhouses, the company has already delivered around 7500 units till date. In terms of area, Raheja has delivered close to 29 million sq ft till date, which is one of the largest amongst Delhi NCR based developers.
The company is also giving possession in some of its marque projects including Raheja Sampada, Raheja Navodaya, Raheja Atlantis, Raheja Vedas, Raheja Vedaanta, Raheja Shilas and Raheja Atarva.
Raheja, which is one of the foremost developers in the NCR region, also plans to launch few residential as well as commercial projects over the next few months subject to approvals from RERA and other government authorities.
