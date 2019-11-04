Raheja Revanta
Raheja Revanta bags the Award for Luxury Residential Project of the Year by Times of India

ANI | Updated: Nov 04, 2019 18:26 IST

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Nov 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): At a glittering event organised by The Times of India, Raheja Revanta was adjudged as the winner of 'Luxury Residential Project of the Year 2019'.
'Times of India DesignX' - the two-day event was recently held at The Taj Palace, New Delhi and it witnessed participation of over 300+ visitors including Designers, Architects and Craft Curators among others.
The Luxury Residential Project of the Year 2019 Award aims to recognize the efforts of the developers who are trying to bridge the gap and fulfil ambitions of the young Indians aspiring to buy luxury residential property in metro cities
Strategically located in the heart of Gurugram at Sector 78, Raheja Revanta is amongst one of the Tallest Towers in the city. It offers options of High rise and Low rise Townhouses in 2,3,4,5, and 6 BHK condominiums and penthouses. Revanta is being constructed by Arabtec, the makers of Burj Khalifa. The project offers mesmerizing views of Aravallis and is surrounded by couple of Golf courses in the vicinity, which will be offered for possession soon.
Raheja Developers is one of the most trusted real estate companies in India, which is known for quality construction, timely delivery and above all, a developer with niche design sensibility primarily because of its in-house design strength. The Company has always been renowned for bringing innovation and has more than 100 national and international awards and accolades to its credit including the following:
1. Euromoney UK has adjudged Raheja Developers as the best developer in India consecutively for 3 years 2011, 2012, 2013 and also in 2016.
2. Best Developer Worlwide by OPP Awards, London
3. Raheja Developers has been conferred with prestigious awards such as CNBC Awaaz - CRISIL Real Estate Awards
4. Cityscape Asia Awards for commercial and residential category.
5. Asia Pacific Blomberg Google property Awards
6. ZEE Business RICS Awards
7. Golden Peacock Award,
8. Realty Plus Excellence Award etc.
The company has collaborated with various international architects and design companies to execute some of the most challenging projects in India.
On behalf of Raheja Developers, Dimple Bhardwaj, Head - Marketing and Corporate Communications received the award.
"It is yet another feather in our cap, and we are thankful to the jury for this appreciation. This will inspire us to work harder and build even more aspirational projects in the future," said Dimple.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

iocl