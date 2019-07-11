Rahul Subramanian and Kumar Varun tickle the funny bone at Le Club AccorHotels Elite Experiences

New Delhi [India] July 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): With Le Club AccorHotels, the loyalty program by Accor, guests can earn rewards points on their stays at a wide portfolio of Accor properties across the globe.

Members can use their points to pay for hotel stays and also to buy products available at La Collection, an online store reserved for members of the loyalty program. They can also reserve their passes to Elite Experiences and Dream Stays, which provides members with VIP access to tailor-made events and stay packages.

Elite Experiences are an integral component of privileges rewarded to Le Club AccorHotels members. Under these, the members can use rewards points to enjoy VIP treatment with family or friends at a unique selection of one-of-a-kind events like sporting fixtures, cultural events, concerts in a VIP box and more.

Recently, Le Club AccorHotels invited its valued members for an entertaining evening with the well-known stand-up comedians Rahul Subramanian and Kumar Varun at Pullman New Delhi Aerocity. Members enjoyed the gourmet dinner paired with cocktails and fun interaction with the comedy stars.

Accor had recently unveiled a new lifestyle loyalty program which will integrate the existing Le Club AccorHotels under a new global platform offering rewards, services, and experiences across its entire ecosystem to bring value to everyday life whether you work, live or play.

Accor Live Limitless - or All for short - will open doors across a unique and iconic portfolio of over 30 hotel brands as well as an unrivaled collection of bars, restaurants, nightclubs and 'money can't buy experiences'.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

