Raids conducted at 26 premises linked to former AIADMK MLA KPP Baskar

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 12 (ANI): The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) has carried out searches at the premises of former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) minister KPP Baskar and his family members for possession of disproportionate assets.

Baskar is said to be a close aide of Edappadi K Palaniswami, the incumbent Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and the Interim General Secretary of the AIADMK.

The First Information Report copy filed in Namakkal, accessed by ANI, said there was vigilance information that accused Baskar, during his tenure as MLA of Namakkal Legislative Assembly Constituency from 2011 to 2021 acquired and was in possession of movable and immovable properties in his name and in the name of his wife B.Uma which are disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Searches were carried out in 26 locations. It's alleged by the agency that his assets were disproportionate to that of his income by Rs 4.72 crore. The percentage of disproportionate assets is found to be 315 per cent.

Of the 26 locations, 24 were in Namakkal and one each in Madurai and Tiruppur.



Baskar had accumulated more assets by intentionally enriching himself illicitly during the period from 2016 to 2021 in his name and in the name of his family members, the FIR copy said.

"The discreet collection of bank accounts details and registration documents revealed the possession of the following quantum of movable and immovable properties by the accused," it further read.

The same agency in July conducted raids at 49 premises linked to former AIADMK minister Kamaraj across Tamil Nadu and detected disproportionate assets worth Rs 58 crore related to him. Raids were being conducted in Chennai, Coimbatore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Tiruchirappalli.

The DVAC had registered a case against the former minister, his son and three others on charges of accumulating wealth disproportionately.

According to the FIR, "Between 2011-2021, Kamaraj, his sons and associates accumulated wealth to a tune of Rs 58,84,50,749 (54.84 crores) and their likely savings could be Rs 40 lakhs. The quantum of assets disproportionately acquired by Kamaraj and his associates is 58,44,38,252 (Rs 54.44 crores)."

Prior to this in March this year, raids were being carried out at the residence of former AIADMK minister SP Velumani in Kuniyamuthur, Coimbatore, on allegations of corruption. (ANI)

