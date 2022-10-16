Railways sanctioned more than Rs 10,000 crore for Odisha this year: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], October 16 (ANI): Union Railway and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said Odisha would get the maximum benefit in IT and railway sectors.

During a national summit on 'Climate change and Developing resilience in Odisha' organised by Nature Care Initiative, the Union minister said, "This year, Railways has sanctioned more than Rs10,000 crore for Odisha. Even for the frequency of network, 10,000 mobile towers will be installed in the entire Odisha."



Vaishnaw also mentioned that due to the special attention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the most neglected eastern part of India had been given special attention.

Rajya Sabha member of Parliament (MP) Sujit Kumar, during the seminar, said that western Odisha project like the Khurda Road-Bolangir line and other projects, which are going on in Kalahandi Balangir Koraput region, should be completed as soon as possible as the state government is also providing 50 per cent fund and free land for these projects.

The Khurda Road-Bolangir rail line will link cities of Nayagarh, Phulbani, Boudh and Sonepur with Bhubaneswar and Bolangir. Smaller towns like Daspalla, Banigochha and Mahipur will also be linked by this rail line. Work at Bolangir side of this project is completed up till Bichhupali and Bhainsapali. (ANI)

