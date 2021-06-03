Rajendra S Pawar, Chairman and Co-founder NIIT Group and Founder, NIIT University, on the CBSE 12th board exam cancellation

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI/BusinessWire India): NIIT University (NU) has been established with a vision to bring about innovation in higher education and learning in emerging areas of the knowledge society.



Talking about the decision to cancel CBSE 12th board exams, Rajendra Pawar, Founder, NIIT University and Chairman and Co-founder NIIT Group said, "Given the current circumstances, the decision to cancel the CBSE 12th board exams is the correct decision. Holding exams in these times would have been patently unfair since students, under varying degrees of stress, would have performed at levels inconsistent with their potential. I feel we should look at this situation as an opportunity to reevaluate our assessment methods in education and introduce ways to evaluate their overall development. This would be consistent with the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020."

"At NIIT University (NU), students undergo a unique Admissions Interaction Process (AIP) which assesses their potential, aspirations, social sensitivities and many such attributes which cannot be tested easily. The applicants and their parents interact with the University staff from the comfort of their homes, using digital capabilities implemented over the last 10 years at NU. Challenging times demand innovative solutions. We are making it easy for students to reach out to us, raise their apprehensions and seek the advice and support that they need," added Pawar.

