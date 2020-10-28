Rajesh Goenka, Director, RP tech India bags the prestigious Global CMO Leadership Award 2020

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): RP tech India is delighted to announce that Rajesh Goenka, Director, Sales and Marketing was honored with the Global CMO of the Year 2020 award at the Global CMO Summit and Awards 2020.

The summit and awards, which was organized through a virtual platform witnessed the convergence of the best marketing minds including CMOs and senior marketing leaders of global IT and ITES industry alongside the professors of marketing from premium B-Schools and authors from India and other countries.

The Global CMO Leadership Award by Enterprise IT World is pegged as the World's most prestigious Award for Marketeers, recognized the contribution of CMOs and Marketing Leaders who played a key role in aligning marketing strategies with business goals, and succeeded in contributing to the growth of the organization through sustainable competitive advantage.

The 500 Marketing Leaders who walked away with the awards will inspire the next generation of leaders through their vision, leadership, passion, commitment, and excellence in achievement. This is the first and only Global Award of this nature, where CMOs and Marketing leaders from 25 countries were recognized.

The jury comprising of Industry Veterans, Academia and Thought Leaders went through a rigorous and independent process combined with detailed analysis including the contenders' contribution to growth, financial performance of the organization, product, service and innovation among others.

The research team evaluated around 2,500 Global CMOs through primary and secondary research, post which the jury process was initiated to arrive at the final list of 500 winners. The Awardees comprised CMOs, Marketing Directors, VPs and Marketing Heads from companies into IT, ITES, Telecom, Datacenter, Cloud and Managed Services.

"I am thankful to Enterprise IT World for conferring me the prestigious CMO Leadership Award. The year 2020 has been the most challenging year for the industry. However, we could sail through the crisis with our innovative marketing approach and dedicated focus on maintaining the growth momentum. We did very innovative, proactive and first in the Industry - April RP tech ABR & Zoom Awards Night with home dinner served in 50 cities of India, May/June - Green zone, Orange Zone offers, July/Aug - WFH and LFH campaigns and many more. I dedicate this award to my team who worked rigorously to minimize the impact of the slowdown on our business and ensured business continuity," said Rajesh Goenka, Director - Sales and Marketing, RP tech India.

"As the remote work and WFH is the new order of the world, making information available and communicating seamlessly with the target customers in a right manner is a great challenge for the brands. It is the experience and skill of the marketeers, that helps their brands stand out distinctly and gain a competitive advantage in the VUCA world. The role of the CMOs and Marketing Leaders is very critical as we are facing uncertain times. We have therefore recognized and awarded the CMOs and Marketing Leaders for their success in steering their organization towards growth in this COVID-19 Pandemic as well through the COVID-19 Super Hero CMO Awards," said Sanjay Mohapatra, the Managing Editor of Enterprise IT World, while congratulating all the winners.

"I Congratulate! Rajesh Goenka, Director, Sales and Marketing, RP tech India, for having won the Global CMO Leadership Award and qualified the rigorous jury qualification process and criteria, he has been very skillful and innovative while dealing with various situation and successfully enhancing the brand RP tech through strategic marketing planning and execution," he added.



Incepted in 1989, RP tech India (a division of Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd) is the fastest-growing B2B technology solutions provider in India. Growing at a consistent 20+ per cent CAGR YoY, the Company offers products and solutions from 25 plus brands to 9000 plus B2B customers in 750 plus towns/cities through its robust network of 50 branches and 50 service centers spread across India.

The Company is recognized as the most preferred B2B partner of renowned global technology brands including AMD, APC, ASUS, Belkin, Google Chromecast, Crucial by Micron, Cambium Networks, Dell, ECS, Fitbit, HP, Intel, Lenovo, Logitech, NVIDIA, SanDisk, Toshiba, TP-Link and Western Digital. With its fundamentally strong and robust business model and 360-degree marketing approach, RP tech India is poised to become a 'One Stop Shop' for all technology needs of Indian consumers.

Enterprise IT World is a leading publication of Accent Info Media, a leading tech media house in South Asia and MEA. The objective of the company is to support the industry across world and empower by collating right and updated tech information and trends.

Enterprise IT World focusses on technologies that influences the growth of the enterprises and feature in the agenda of consideration by CXOs. Some of the technologies which feature Enterprise IT World editorial output include Virtualization, Cloud Computing, Data Centre, Enterprise Security, Surveillance, Enterprise Applications, Collaboration, Mobility, RPA, IOT, AI, Analytics, Blockchain, etc.

Besides print and events, the publication carries a strong website www.enterpriseitworld.com. which gets refreshed every day with new news and analysis. The website is visited by millions of viewers across the globe. The daily newsletter - Enterprise IT World News service hits the mail box of 30, 000 CXOs every day with updated news.

