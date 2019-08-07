ONGC New Director, Rajesh Kumar Srivastava
ONGC New Director, Rajesh Kumar Srivastava

Rajesh Kumar Srivastava takes charge as ONGC Director (Exploration)

ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2019 16:15 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Rajesh Kumar Srivastava took charge as the new Director (Exploration) of energy major Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Limited on 2 August 2019. He takes over the reins of exploration of India's flagship explorer upon the superannuation of AK Dwivedi on 31 July.
A post-graduate from Lucknow University, with a Masters Degree in Engineering Geology from Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, Srivastava joined ONGC as Geologist in 1984 at Krishna Godavari Basin, Rajahmundry.
Speaking after assuming office, Srivastava shared his views in regard to future potential for improvement in Exploration and Development to realize the goals set by ONGC. He emphasized the need to focus on play-based exploration as the way forward to further energy search by bringing in new areas under the ambit of exploration.
He shared that priorities for exploration fraternity would be to open up the new plays, consolidate the successes for early monetization, acquisition of new acreages including NSP covered areas, besides working for field growth opportunities.
Taking a leaf from ONGC 2.0 concept recently advocated by his predecessor A K Dwivedi, Srivastava called for a unified effort from all quarters to march towards a better tomorrow and a sustainable growth of the organization. He earnestly hopes from all the stakeholders for convergence in realizing the goal of the company.
With over 35 years of experience, Srivastava is an expert in up-stream hydrocarbon exploration from well site operations (on-land & offshore), development geology, seismic data interpretation to monitoring and planning of exploration.
He began his carrier as exploration Geologist from geologically complex KG-PG Basin. At IRS, Ahmedabad he was considered as one of the best hands in the trade of Reservoir modeling for preparation of field development plans, simulation studies for production forecasts and techno-Economic evaluation of prospects. He is credited to have introduced art/science of geo-cellular modeling in ONGC, Neelam is the first full-field fine-scale geo cellular model for dynamic modeling for redevelopment.
During his tenure at E&D Directorate, he was closely associated with the exploration and development activities of Assam & Assam-Arakan Basin, MBA Basin, and Krishna-Godavari & Cauvery basins.
He was one of the important members during the formulation of 'Hydrocarbon Vision-2030 for North East India' prepared by MoPNG (Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas). He has also evaluated several exploration & development blocks of Egypt & Sudan.
With his commendable work, Srivastava was honored with the National Mineral Award in 2009. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 16:53 IST

RBI announces measures to open up liquidity for NBFCs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday announced two key measures to help non-bank financial companies (NBFCs) which are facing a severe liquidity squeeze.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 16:49 IST

TAC Security named start up of the year by IT World Awards (USA)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 07 (ANI/NewsVoir): TAC Security, the global Leader in Information and cyber security based in United States and India, today announced that Network Products Guide, industry's leading technology research and advisory guide, has named it as a 'Start up of the Year' Go

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 16:32 IST

Sensex falls 286 points after RBI rate cut, Nifty ends below 10,900

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Equity indices fell to low levels during the last hour of trading on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut the repo rate by 35 bps at 5.4 per cent.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 16:22 IST

Karbonn mobiles launch feature-packed phones to celebrate...

New Delhi [India] August 07 (ANI/NewsVoir): With a strong focus on promoting the country's indigenous products, leading home grown brand, 'Karbonn Mobiles' has launched a new series of feature-loaded phones to celebrate India's Independence month.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 16:20 IST

A Delhi Boy's initiative to connect Donors and NGOs through his...

New Delhi [India] August 07 (ANI/BusinessWire India): India has around 3.2 million registered Non-Government Organisations (NGOs) - that is more NGOs per capita than hospital beds in the country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 16:18 IST

Ramagya group announces 2019 edition of Noida Sports League

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India] August 07 (ANI/NewsVoir): After successfully putting a spell over a boisterous cheering crowd of the audience last year, the most inspiring sporting extravaganza 'Noida Sports League' organised by Ramagya Sports Academy is all set to kick start once again.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 15:58 IST

RBI to make NEFT available 24x7 for encouraging digital payments

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) plans to make online payment system National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) available round-the-clock in a bid to boost digital transactions.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 15:27 IST

Transparency and personalization are the next frontiers for...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 07 (ANI/NewsVoir): A glitzy website or a modern app isn't enough to satisfy today's savvy online shoppers. They demand upfront transparency on fees, control over the delivery process, a clearly-stated returns policy and loyalty rewards, according to new research fro

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 15:19 IST

Bajaj Electricals reports 14 pc jump in Q1 income to Rs 1,300 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Bajaj Electricals said on Wednesday its income from operations jumped 14 per cent to Rs 1,300.69 crore in April to June quarter as against Rs 1139.93 crore over the first quarter of previous year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 14:34 IST

Air freight in decline for eighth consecutive month: IATA

Geneva [Switzerland], Aug 7 (ANI): The International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Wednesday released data for global air freight markets showing that demand measured in freight tonne kilometres (FTKs) decreased by 4.8 per cent in June 2019 compared to the same period in 2018.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 13:01 IST

RBI cuts repo rate by 35 basis points to 5.4 pc, reduces growth...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday cut repo rate for the fourth consecutive time this calendar year to 5.4 per cent from the current 5.75 per cent amid low inflation, faltering economic growth and uncertain global scenario.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 12:51 IST

Check your pre-approved offer and avail a personal loan from...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 07 (ANI/BusinessWire India): To compliment your fast-paced lifestyle and help you have the means to access all the things you like, financial institutions today offer something called pre-approved offers on loans and other financial products.

Read More
iocl