Rajit Mehta appointed as MD and CEO of Antara

New Delhi [India] August 07(ANI/NewsVoir): The Board of Antara Senior Living, India's premier senior living company, today announced the appointment of Rajit Mehta to the position of Managing Director and CEO of Antara Senior Living.
Rajit was the MD and CEO of Max Healthcare till recently. He will also take on a Group level position overseeing Max India's New Growth Initiatives as well as Max Group's Human Capital function as an Advisor.
Antara's Board also approved the ascension of Tara Singh Vachani, the Company's current executive leader and MD, to the position of Executive Chairman.
As MD and CEO of Antara Senior Living, Rajit will spearhead Antara 2.0 - a rejuvenation strategy, which aims to take the organization to a new scale of growth and operations. In this role, he will report to Tara, who has passionately nurtured Antara since it was just a nascent idea, into India's premier senior living organization today with a mindful culture and a highly talented team.
Rajit's primary focus will be on Antara's operations and future growth. Additionally, given his diverse professional experience, Rajit will provide leadership and oversight to new business initiatives and Organizational and Human Capital matters across the Max Group. For his group responsibilities he will be reporting to Analjit Singh, Founder and Chairman, Max Group and Mohit Talwar, Vice Chairman, Max Group.
P Dwarakanath, a widely respected professional, who has been leading the Group's Human Capital function since the last 12 years, has expressed his desire to demit office in Dec 2019 and will gradually transition his responsibilities to Rajit.
Rajit will continue on the Boards of Max Life and Max Skill First as a Non-executive Director and will be a special invitee to the Max India Board.
This new work portfolio marks yet another reinvention for Rajit, who has worn several hats during his time as a Max Leader. He was a founder member of Max Life and was instrumental in helping the company become an admired, profitable and well-run organization.
During his tenure at Max Life, he excelled in several roles from Executive Director, Human Resources to Chief Operating Officer and took on additional responsibilities as the Chief Transformation Officer providing oversight to an aspirational change agenda which resulted in significant revamp of the operating model and enhanced value creation.
Rajit shifted to Max Healthcare five years ago at a time when the organization was on the threshold of a makeover. Since then, he has admirably led MHC's transformation through a 5C framework comprising Care, Clinical Excellence, Cohesion, Commitment and Compliance.
He has progressed Max Healthcare into a highly talented and patient centric organization, with significantly enhanced clinician strength. He also supported and integrated two major acquisitions and seeded several alternate business models. Under his leadership, the Max Healthcare brand has flourished and has delivered healthy growth in revenue and profitability.
Rajit will assume his new office and responsibilities effective immediately.
