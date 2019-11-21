Rajkummar Rao and Shibani Dandekar at M3M Rendezvous with the Stars
Rajkummar Rao and Shibani Dandekar at M3M Rendezvous with the Stars

Rajkummar Rao, Shibani Dandekar enthral audience at M3M Golfestate

ANI | Updated: Nov 21, 2019 16:54 IST

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Nov 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): M3M hosted a celebrity-star studded Rendezvous with the Stars on November 18 at their 7-star golf-themed living project - M3M Golfestate on the Golf Course Extension Road here.
This special edition aptly called UnCutRajkummarRao was a lively and live wire session with the 100 Crore Club Bollywood hero RajKummar Rao, hosted by the anchor, singer, actress, and model from Bollywood - Shibani Dandekar. Recently, Rao was in the millennium city for an upcoming movie.
His wit and humour had the audience in raptures.
Rao, a Gurugram lad said, "I was born and raised in Gurugram, did my schooling here at Sidheshwar School and Blue Bells Model School. I visit my school buddies every time I visit the city and they keep me grounded. This is the city where my dream (to become an actor) started and I haven't forgotten where I have come from and it is very important to be rooted. Then I moved to Mumbai in 2010 where I stayed in a really small apartment with three boys and to me it was a culture shock. If you look at housing in Gurugram, it is completely different from Mumbai. The apartments here are so spacious."
On M3M Golfestate, Rajkummar said, "This is one of the finest and best luxury condos I have seen. World-class is what I can say and unique with its amenities and facilities. A special shout for the fantastic residents who have been splendid throughout the shoot and also at the function when I met them."
On being asked about the three things that he loves about M3M, he said, "Wonderful people, great amenities including the indoor cricket stadium and beautiful apartments with very nice views. The view from the top of the penthouse reminded me of LA. This is like living in a resort."
M3M Golfestate has been organizing star-studded events in keeping with its HNI Customer base and high profile residents. Kapil Dev, Dia Mirza, Muzaffar & Meera Ali have been special invitees in the earlier Rendezvous with The Stars.
"M3M Golfestate has many star attractions. Be it the asset classes we have, the 101 ways to celebrate life, the amenities and facilities or the programs we conduct and host all the perfect ingredients for a Star City," said Vineet Nanda, President Sales, Ready to move in Residences at M3M India.
Rajkummar enthralled the audience at a special function, UpClose with RajKummar which was especially for residents followed by UnCutRajKummar which a special live wire session hosted by Shibani Dandekar for who's who of Delhi NCR.
Some of the celebrities thoroughly enjoying themselves were: Amit & Ria GT, Anila & Rakesh Bal, Chani Sahni, Kunal Gupta, Madhu & Chander Verma, Mukesh Tyagi, Mukul Varma, Priya Rana & Aishwarya Sharma, Rohan Jetley, Sonam Pall, Thenny Mejia, Tina and Ranjit Grewal, Sarthak Pawah, and Mandeep Dhingra.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

iocl