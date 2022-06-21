Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air's first Boeing aircraft lands in Delhi

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Stock market maverick and ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed India's newest airline Akasa Air on Tuesday welcomed the arrival of the first of its 72 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, as it touched down at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here.

The touchdown happened in the presence of its leadership team. The airline received the ceremonial keys for the aircraft at Seattle, US on June 15, 2022.

With a commitment to being socially responsible, Akasa Air had placed a firm order of 72 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes, powered by CFM fuel efficient, LEAP-1B engines.



The delivery of Akasa Air's first aircraft brings the airline closer to obtaining its Air Operator's Permit (AOP), which is required for it to launch commercial operations in the country, the airline said in a statement.

The arrival of our first aircraft is a very happy moment for all of us and marks an important milestone, bringing us closer to our vision of building India's greenest, most dependable, and most affordable airline, said Vinay Dube, Founder, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Akasa Air while commenting on the arrival of the aircraft.

"Akasa Air is a prime example of the progress made by Indian aviation in recent years and is also a testimony to the country's vibrant start-up ecosystem. This is not just a significant milestone for us and Indian aviation, but it's the story of a new India", said Dube.

The airline plans to offer commercial flights starting in the summer of 2022 itself in order to support the growing demand across India.

India is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world and offers enormous growth and productivity opportunities for the aviation industry, and the Boeing is excited that the advanced 737 MAX will help Akasa Air drive efficiencies in business and operations while providing its customers with a superior flying experience, said Salil Gupte, President of Boeing India. (ANI)

