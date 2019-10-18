Rakesh Misri has taken over as Director, Marketing, at HPCL.
Rakesh Misri has taken over as Director, Marketing, at HPCL.

Rakesh Misri takes over as HPCL Marketing Director

ANI | Updated: Oct 18, 2019 00:14 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Rakesh Misri took over as Director-Marketing of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) on Thursday.
Prior to his appointment as Director-Marketing, Misri was Executive Director-Marketing Coordination in the public sector company.
A gold medalist in Civil Engineering from REC Srinagar (now NIT Srinagar), Misri has a rich and varied professional exposure of over 36 years in HPCL.
He has held various senior-level positions in the organisation heading the North Zone Retail, Executive Director-Direct Sales, Executive Director-Human Resources, Executive Director-Corporate Strategy & Business Development, and Executive Director-LPG.
"He has various academic distinctions to his credit and is a key technical speaker in In-house capability building seminars and workshops," a release said. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 19:07 IST

SCHOTT enters the Indian mobile market by supplying vivo's...

Mainz [Germany]/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 17(ANI): With the launch of vivo's latest NEX 3 smart phone, the German specialty glass maker is bringing its most innovative cover glass Xensation® Up in vivo's high-end smartphone.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 18:14 IST

Tata Motors, Motherson Sumi rally after Britain, EU agree on new...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Shares of Tata Motors rallied by over 13 per cent and those of Motherson Sumi Systems gained by 9.3 per cent after Britain and the European Union (EU) agreed on a new Brexit deal.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 18:12 IST

Berlin, Auckland and Moscow lead global mobility, study finds

New Delhi [India] Oct 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Berlin and Auckland are the world leaders in urban mobility, according to new analysis from Kantar's Mobility Futures study.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 18:07 IST

From pioneer of mega real estate fests, Square Yards, comes...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Oct 17(ANI/BusinessWire India): Square Yards, India's largest proptech company, invites you to celebrate this Diwali with Square Yards and Housefull 4 - A Mega Real Estate Fest through the 1st and 20th of October 2019.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 17:47 IST

Saturo launches the most powerful 'Billmade POS for Oracle...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Daily billing in the complex retail industry has become far easier now, in this regards Billmade POs software application recently launched by Saturo.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 17:42 IST

Corvuss American Academy, a boarding school for 'Student...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Corvuss American Academy, the first-of-its-kind boarding school in India, founded on the philosophy that academics and sports can co-exist, will launch in September 2020.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 17:34 IST

Only 17 pc of banks have deployed digital at scale: Infosys...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Digital transformation has a long way to go as only 17 per cent of banks globally have succeeded in digitally transforming at scale, according to a new report released on Thursday by Infosys Finacle and non-profit organisation Efma.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 16:31 IST

Sensex ends above 39,000 mark, Yes Bank jumps over 15 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices extended morning gains on Thursday with fresh optimism in auto and banking stocks leading the rally.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 15:43 IST

TVS Motor reports Q2 net profit of Rs 255 crore

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Two- and three-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Company on Thursday reported a profit after tax of Rs 255 crore for the quarter ended September as against Rs 211 crore in the same period of last year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 15:36 IST

Namaste America welcomes US Consul General, Mumbai, David J. Ranz

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Atul Nishar, the president of Namaste America, hosted a reception to meet and greet David Ranz, the newly appointed US Consul General in Mumbai. The event was co-chaired by Dr Habil Khorakiwala, Chairman of Wockhardt Group.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 15:34 IST

This Diwali let technology light up your corporate gifting

New Delhi [India] Oct 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): That time of the year is here! Celebrations abound. Half-yearly appraisals completed, Dussehra just over, it's the time to Disco! Sorry, its Santa Claus time for all Indians. Oye! Yaaron - its Diwali! And time for the employer to shower love & appreciati

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 15:15 IST

'M3M Foundation believes in giving back to the society' says...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Oct 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): M3M Foundation, celebrated its Foundation Day - 'We Care' by extending their support in community welfare initiatives including the launch of Stop Food Waste Project, launch of the scholarship program, free health check-up camp for the construction wor

Read More
iocl