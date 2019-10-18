Rakesh Misri takes over as HPCL Marketing Director

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Rakesh Misri took over as Director-Marketing of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) on Thursday.

Prior to his appointment as Director-Marketing, Misri was Executive Director-Marketing Coordination in the public sector company.

A gold medalist in Civil Engineering from REC Srinagar (now NIT Srinagar), Misri has a rich and varied professional exposure of over 36 years in HPCL.

He has held various senior-level positions in the organisation heading the North Zone Retail, Executive Director-Direct Sales, Executive Director-Human Resources, Executive Director-Corporate Strategy & Business Development, and Executive Director-LPG.

"He has various academic distinctions to his credit and is a key technical speaker in In-house capability building seminars and workshops," a release said. (ANI)

