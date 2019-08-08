Rakhi Bazaar
Rakhi Bazaar

Rakhibazaar.com makes same-day deliveries possible for people in the end time

ANI | Updated: Aug 08, 2019 10:36 IST

New Delhi [India] August 08 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Festivals may come and go, but the time and efforts which they take for their preparations and arrangements can leave anyone in total disarray. It's only about a day that requires days of preparations and once they get passed, it brings a sense of relief and satisfaction to one's mind and body.
With the festival of Raksha Bandhan just close at hand, there is an immense rush that is noticed in the online Rakhi shops diligently engaged in the delivery of orders placed by their customers.
Rakhibazaar.com is one such online Rakhi store which is consistently working towards its goal of bringing big smiles on the faces of the siblings of their customers by meeting their last-minute requirements with its instant delivery services of Rakhi and Rakhi gifts.
Incepted in the year 2013, Rakhibazaar.com is a renowned customer-friendly online platform offering a wide collection of online Rakhi and other gifts for the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. With just about two weeks left for this grand festival, it has geared itself up to handle the eleventh hour rush of abundant Rakhi orders from its customers.
It has increased its collaborations with more delivery service providers to let the ordered products reach their desired destinations within a matter of a few hours with the Rakhi same-day delivery. The primary aim behind this step is to work in a synchronized manner and to avoid any left-outs in terms of the orders in the rush time. With this dedication and persistent endeavors, it is quite certain that it will definitely bag success after the end of the occasion.
"Rakhibazaar.com is a project of mine that is very close to my heart. It was conceptualized and bring forth to increase the closeness among siblings who reside in different cities or countries. I understand the value of siblings in life and therefore, decided to come up with this website that is extremely siblings-friendly. My idea of offering same-day delivery of Rakhi even in the last time is to let every sister and brother receive their ordered gifts on time to keep the auspiciousness and excitement of Raksha Bandhan alive. After having a word with our associated delivery service providers and making them understand the urgency of the current situation, we came to this conclusion", exclaimed Deelip Kumar, the owner of the company, about how they are managing such enormous pressure.
"It is not just about the delivery service providers, but it is also the consistent support from my staff that is contributing to achieving the aim of customer satisfaction", he added.
People can now place their orders for Rakhi with sweets, Rakhi with flowers, Rakhi with Dry Fruits, or Rakhi cakes with this website and get them delivered anywhere in India within just a small span of time. With such incredible endeavours to make its customers happy and feel contented, Rakhibazaar.com is quite certain to achieve a howling success through one-day online Rakhi delivery.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 11:10 IST

Diamond trading quiet amid tight profits

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 08 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Diamond-market sentiment was weak in July due to tight profits and liquidity. The pressures facing cutters and dealers resulted from the high rough supply at inflated prices during 2017 and 2018, even as polished prices were softening.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 11:08 IST

Tata Steel divests 70 pc in Thailand arm to Synergy Metals and...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Tata Steel's board of directors has approved of the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Dubai-based Synergy Metals and Mining Fund to divest 70 per cent of its stake in Tata Steel Thailand.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 10:25 IST

Nifty hovers around 11,880, HCL Tech gains over 4 pc post Q1 results

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Equity indices swung wildly during early trading on Thursday but mostly remained at near-flat levels as the announcement of repo rate cut of 35 basis points by the Reserve Bank India a day earlier failed to cheer investors.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 10:19 IST

Three new production houses come together to create two original...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 08 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Ten Years Younger Productions LLP, Dhirajj Walks of Art Pvt Ltd and New Born Films LLP have come together to create edgy content.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 18:26 IST

Actress Swara Bhasker visits Clovia's Kalkaji store on its first...

New Delhi [India] August 07(ANI/NewsVoir): Clovia, India's premier lingerie, loungewear, and activewear brand celebrated the first anniversary of its Kalkaji store in New Delhi with the ace Bollywood Actress Swara Bhasker, on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 18:22 IST

Rajit Mehta appointed as MD and CEO of Antara

New Delhi [India] August 07(ANI/NewsVoir): The Board of Antara Senior Living, India's premier senior living company, today announced the appointment of Rajit Mehta to the position of Managing Director and CEO of Antara Senior Living.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 18:20 IST

Max Life Insurance launches 'Speed Dial - your partner for life'...

New Delhi [India] August 07(ANI/NewsVoir): Max Life Insurance Co Ltd ('Max Life'/'Company'), one of India's leading life insurance companies, today announced the launch of one-of-its-kind initiative, 'Speed Dial Max Life Insurance - Your Partner for Life' further reinforcing its customer obsession.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 18:03 IST

Voltas Q1 net profit slips by 11 pc at Rs 166 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Voltas Ltd, the air conditioning and engineering services arm of Tata Group, on Wednesday reported 11 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 166 crore during April to June from Rs 187 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 17:31 IST

SBI home, auto loans to become cheaper with MCLR cut by 0.15 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday announced a cut in its marginal cost-based lending rates (MCLR), a move that will make car and home loans cheaper from August 10 as these loans are MCLR- linked.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 16:53 IST

RBI announces measures to open up liquidity for NBFCs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday announced two key measures to help non-bank financial companies (NBFCs) which are facing a severe liquidity squeeze.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 16:49 IST

TAC Security named start up of the year by IT World Awards (USA)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 07 (ANI/NewsVoir): TAC Security, the global Leader in Information and cyber security based in United States and India, today announced that Network Products Guide, industry's leading technology research and advisory guide, has named it as a 'Start up of the Year' Go

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 16:32 IST

Sensex falls 286 points after RBI rate cut, Nifty ends below 10,900

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Equity indices fell to low levels during the last hour of trading on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut the repo rate by 35 bps at 5.4 per cent.

Read More
iocl