Rakuten Inc
Rakuten Inc

Rakuten Social Accelerator to launch in India

ANI | Updated: Jun 18, 2019 16:26 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 18(ANI/BusinessWire India): Rakuten, Inc, a global leader in internet services headquartered in Tokyo, today announced that its social innovation initiative, Rakuten Social Accelerator, is expanding globally with the launch of the program at its Development and Operations Center in Bengaluru, Rakuten India.
Drawing on the success of the program launched in Japan during 2018, Rakuten India selected three local non-profit organizations, Robin Hood Army, Wildlife SOS and Samarpana Charitable Trust for The Disabled, as inaugural partners for 2019.
By working with Rakuten, these partners will be able to make full use of the company's global portfolio of online services and brand visibility, as well as gain access to industry talent to move their business plans forward at a previously unattainable scale.
"I am thrilled with the launch of Rakuten Social Accelerator in India," said Narendra Narayana, Chief Operating Officer, Rakuten India.
"Rakuten is built on a philosophy of empowering society and through this program; our aim is to solve crucial social challenges by partnering with entrepreneurs who are passionate about creating tangible impact. I am delighted to welcome Robin Hood Army, Wildlife SOS and Samarpana Charitable Trust as our first partners in India", he added.
Robin Hood Army comprises of a group of working professionals, students, homemakers connected on a common platform that works towards creating awareness around food wastage and eliminating hunger, while Wildlife SOS aims to protect wildlife and conserve habitat by creating alternative and sustainable livelihoods for poacher communities that depend on wildlife for sustenance. Samarpana Charitable Trust for the Disabled (R) Tumakuru works for the visually disabled and aims to empower them to use their talent to live independently.
First launched in Japan during 2018, Rakuten Social Accelerator is a collaboration program that brings together social entrepreneurs, not-for-profit organizations and Rakuten employees, each with a social mission to tackle critical issues facing society today using technologies and business assets.
Over the next 5 months of the program in India, a team of 20 Rakuten employees will volunteer their time and technical expertise to develop comprehensive applications that will help these organizations expand and scale their operations.
Since its founding in 1997, Rakuten has strived to grow its business with its mission to 'contribute to society by creating value through innovation and entrepreneurship' based on the philosophy of advancing and enriching society through high-quality services that help its users and partners grow. In its sustainability efforts, Rakuten also promotes various activities both in Japan and abroad to realize a sustainable society based on the shared values of the Rakuten Group.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 10:22 IST

Equities fall amid weak sentiment ahead of GST Council meet

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were in the negative zone during early hours on Friday amid subdued Asian markets as investors awaited the outcome of GST Council meet later during the day.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 18:37 IST

U-Dictionary climbs up Google Play Charts, clocks 50 Million Installs

New Delhi [India] June 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): U-Dictionary, a global language learning application, recently announced its android installs to 50 million globally, surpassing Google Translate and becoming the number one in the Google Play education category (as of May 2019) in India. The volumes can be fo

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 18:37 IST

World's largest Hindi tech channel 'Technical Guruji' hits 13mn...

New Delhi [India] June 20(ANI/NewsVoir): Gaurav Chaudhary popularly known as Technical Guruji has hit a milestone of 13 Million subscribers on YouTube.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 18:19 IST

Medha signs an agreement with Joint Entrance Examination...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India] June 20(ANI/NewsVoir): Medha, a Lucknow-based non profit, signed an agreement with the Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh recently to set up a State Training and Placement Cell.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 18:02 IST

Max Life Insurance launches customizable 'Max Life Smart Term Plan'

New Delhi [India] June 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Max Life Insurance Co Ltd ('Max Life'/'Company'), one of country's leading life insurance companies, today announced the launch of its customizable 'Max Life Smart Term Plan', that will offer customers the flexibility to customize their own protection solution

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 17:58 IST

When energy matters - think Socomec

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] June 20(ANI/NewsVoir): Socomec, a specialist in the availability, control and safety of electrical installations, announces the launch of its new brand strategy 'When Energy Matters'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 17:48 IST

This International Yoga Day achieve overall wellness with...

New Delhi [India] June 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Yoga is gaining popularity across the world as an alternative well-being practice.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 16:14 IST

Singapore MathGym launches operations in India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] June 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Singapore MathGym, an after-school program offering Math skill courses from the age group of 4 to 14 have launched their India operations on 19th June 2019. Its Indian Headquarters is based out of Chennai.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 14:57 IST

CBIC to ensure IGST refunds to all genuine exporters

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on Thursday informed that all genuine exporters will continue to get their Indirect Goods and Services Tax (IGST) refunds in a timely manner in a fully automated environment.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 14:27 IST

Huawei partners with Just Dial to launch unique 'Guess and Win...

New Delhi [India] June 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Huawei Consumer Business Group India today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Just Dial for its Guess and Win contest, throughout the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on JD's Mobile Application.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 14:19 IST

PharmEasy, Droom, Klook present GrabOn Cricket World Cup 2019

New Delhi [India] June 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): GrabOn looks to replicate Cricket Fantasy League success with the World Cup campaign, offering users the chance to win daily prizes worth up to Rs 10,000!

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 12:24 IST

Are doors for Indians to immigrate to the USA getting closed?

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] June 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): "The change in the policy of EB5 which is likely to come into force from this October will have an adverse effect on Indians. If US Govt raises minimum investment required from present USD 5,00,000 to USD 1.35 million, it may reduce India

Read More
iocl