Ramagya group announces 2019 edition of Noida Sports League

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India] August 07 (ANI/NewsVoir): After successfully putting a spell over a boisterous cheering crowd of the audience last year, the most inspiring sporting extravaganza 'Noida Sports League' organised by Ramagya Sports Academy is all set to kick start once again.

Back with a bang the Noida Sports League in its 2019 edition will offer the audience the opportunity to witness most exciting gaming action which will include more than 12 indoor and outdoor sports participated by individuals-kids, adults, teams as well as the families.

Such an amazing sporting fiesta, Noida Sports League has already achieved the distinction of being a global award winning event by securing 'Asia Book of Records' for being 'Largest Family Sports League' in Asia. An esteemed recognition it means a lot to Noida Sports League as Asia Book of Records is affiliated to World Record University and follows International Protocol of Records (IPRs).

Noida Sports League is produced and presented by Ramagya Group, renowned for delivering quality education, besides offering the most promising opportunity to the people of NCR to be a part of the global pedagogical standards attained at its schools/institutes/academies.

"In line with our ceaseless commitment to imbibe spirit of good health, fitness and sports in our students, we are proud to announce National Sports League this year as well. At Ramagya, we envision education beyond the realms of academic excellence and emphasise similarly on physical, emotional, social, psychological, spiritual and creative excellence, skills and expertise", said Utkarsh Gupta, Managing Director, Ramagya Group.

Besides a large number of distinguished guests and dignitaries, the 2018 season of Ramagya Group's National Sports League was graced by leading personalities like Madan Lal, Alka Tomar, Hector Dutt, Dr Sushil Rajput, Abhay Pratap Singh and Somjeet Singh, among others.

Noida Sports League 2018 continued continuously for 27 hours and had various sports in which total 3062 sports enthusiasts aged between 4 to 80 years participated. The event was sponsored by some of the top brands in the country like Red Bull, Burger King, Firefox, Yakult, Glued Reloaded, Red FM, Domino's Pizza, etc.

Pioneer in the field of Sports, 'Ramagya Sports Academy' is ranked amongst top 10 Sports Academies in India. Equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and international facilities in the most congenial atmosphere, the academy envisages to meet the increasing demands of the changing sports scenario and to earn a high reputation and utmost popularity for being one of the leading sports academies in India.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

