Noida Sports League 2019
Noida Sports League 2019

Ramagya group announces 2019 edition of Noida Sports League

ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2019 16:18 IST

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India] August 07 (ANI/NewsVoir): After successfully putting a spell over a boisterous cheering crowd of the audience last year, the most inspiring sporting extravaganza 'Noida Sports League' organised by Ramagya Sports Academy is all set to kick start once again.
Back with a bang the Noida Sports League in its 2019 edition will offer the audience the opportunity to witness most exciting gaming action which will include more than 12 indoor and outdoor sports participated by individuals-kids, adults, teams as well as the families.
Such an amazing sporting fiesta, Noida Sports League has already achieved the distinction of being a global award winning event by securing 'Asia Book of Records' for being 'Largest Family Sports League' in Asia. An esteemed recognition it means a lot to Noida Sports League as Asia Book of Records is affiliated to World Record University and follows International Protocol of Records (IPRs).
Noida Sports League is produced and presented by Ramagya Group, renowned for delivering quality education, besides offering the most promising opportunity to the people of NCR to be a part of the global pedagogical standards attained at its schools/institutes/academies.
"In line with our ceaseless commitment to imbibe spirit of good health, fitness and sports in our students, we are proud to announce National Sports League this year as well. At Ramagya, we envision education beyond the realms of academic excellence and emphasise similarly on physical, emotional, social, psychological, spiritual and creative excellence, skills and expertise", said Utkarsh Gupta, Managing Director, Ramagya Group.
Besides a large number of distinguished guests and dignitaries, the 2018 season of Ramagya Group's National Sports League was graced by leading personalities like Madan Lal, Alka Tomar, Hector Dutt, Dr Sushil Rajput, Abhay Pratap Singh and Somjeet Singh, among others.
Noida Sports League 2018 continued continuously for 27 hours and had various sports in which total 3062 sports enthusiasts aged between 4 to 80 years participated. The event was sponsored by some of the top brands in the country like Red Bull, Burger King, Firefox, Yakult, Glued Reloaded, Red FM, Domino's Pizza, etc.
Pioneer in the field of Sports, 'Ramagya Sports Academy' is ranked amongst top 10 Sports Academies in India. Equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and international facilities in the most congenial atmosphere, the academy envisages to meet the increasing demands of the changing sports scenario and to earn a high reputation and utmost popularity for being one of the leading sports academies in India.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 16:53 IST

RBI announces measures to open up liquidity for NBFCs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday announced two key measures to help non-bank financial companies (NBFCs) which are facing a severe liquidity squeeze.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 16:49 IST

TAC Security named start up of the year by IT World Awards (USA)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 07 (ANI/NewsVoir): TAC Security, the global Leader in Information and cyber security based in United States and India, today announced that Network Products Guide, industry's leading technology research and advisory guide, has named it as a 'Start up of the Year' Go

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 16:32 IST

Sensex falls 286 points after RBI rate cut, Nifty ends below 10,900

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Equity indices fell to low levels during the last hour of trading on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut the repo rate by 35 bps at 5.4 per cent.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 16:22 IST

Karbonn mobiles launch feature-packed phones to celebrate...

New Delhi [India] August 07 (ANI/NewsVoir): With a strong focus on promoting the country's indigenous products, leading home grown brand, 'Karbonn Mobiles' has launched a new series of feature-loaded phones to celebrate India's Independence month.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 16:20 IST

A Delhi Boy's initiative to connect Donors and NGOs through his...

New Delhi [India] August 07 (ANI/BusinessWire India): India has around 3.2 million registered Non-Government Organisations (NGOs) - that is more NGOs per capita than hospital beds in the country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 16:15 IST

Rajesh Kumar Srivastava takes charge as ONGC Director (Exploration)

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Rajesh Kumar Srivastava took charge as the new Director (Exploration) of energy major Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Limited on 2 August 2019. He takes over the reins of exploration of India's flagship explorer upon the superannuation of AK Dwivedi on 31 July.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 15:58 IST

RBI to make NEFT available 24x7 for encouraging digital payments

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) plans to make online payment system National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) available round-the-clock in a bid to boost digital transactions.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 15:27 IST

Transparency and personalization are the next frontiers for...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 07 (ANI/NewsVoir): A glitzy website or a modern app isn't enough to satisfy today's savvy online shoppers. They demand upfront transparency on fees, control over the delivery process, a clearly-stated returns policy and loyalty rewards, according to new research fro

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 15:19 IST

Bajaj Electricals reports 14 pc jump in Q1 income to Rs 1,300 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Bajaj Electricals said on Wednesday its income from operations jumped 14 per cent to Rs 1,300.69 crore in April to June quarter as against Rs 1139.93 crore over the first quarter of previous year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 14:34 IST

Air freight in decline for eighth consecutive month: IATA

Geneva [Switzerland], Aug 7 (ANI): The International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Wednesday released data for global air freight markets showing that demand measured in freight tonne kilometres (FTKs) decreased by 4.8 per cent in June 2019 compared to the same period in 2018.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 13:01 IST

RBI cuts repo rate by 35 basis points to 5.4 pc, reduces growth...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday cut repo rate for the fourth consecutive time this calendar year to 5.4 per cent from the current 5.75 per cent amid low inflation, faltering economic growth and uncertain global scenario.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 12:51 IST

Check your pre-approved offer and avail a personal loan from...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 07 (ANI/BusinessWire India): To compliment your fast-paced lifestyle and help you have the means to access all the things you like, financial institutions today offer something called pre-approved offers on loans and other financial products.

Read More
iocl