Ramagya Roots launches Finland-based curriculum CORE in India

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India] June 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): With futuristic vision and for the holistic development of its tiny tots, Ramagya Roots, the pre-school chain of Ramagya Group has launched its new global curriculum 'CORE', integrated with the finest International pedagogical practices.

With this, one of the best pre-schools in Delhi-NCR, "Ramagya Roots" has achieved the distinction of becoming the only pre-school chain in India to have introduced a curriculum based on Finnish pedagogical approach.

'CORE' introduced at Ramagya Roots comprises of care and support, edification and sensitization of its children for their holistic development. While 'CORE' stands for Curriculum of Ramagyan Eminence, it offers the children a more collective approach to learn with an aim to discover and nurture each child with individual attention.

Further, the Finnish education model based 'CORE' at Ramagya Roots, combines playful curiosity and freedom for exploration with deep scientific understanding about how children learn. The curriculum places substantial emphasis on "joy" and it reiterates that "play" is a very effective way of learning for children. Ramagya Roots is ranked among the top 10 Pre-schools in Delhi NCR.

"At Ramagya Roots, we ensure our teachers create an exclusive learning environment for young children and provide every child the opportunity to build their self-esteem as they learn and grow. To keep up-to-date with constant changes in early childhood teaching practices and be at par, the teachers are provided umpteen opportunities to attend training workshops of international level, so as to acquire key knowledge and skills equivalent to global standards of teaching pedagogy", said Sanjay Gupta, Chairman, Ramagya Group.

The main objective of Ramagya Roots is to offer the early learners the opportunity to acquire skills via playful learning in a way to expand their abilities to survive and excel in the highly competitive world.

Just like an international play school, it focuses on innovative ways of teaching children to help them grow holistically. Laying a strong foundation for the kids Ramagya Roots prepares the little angels to face formal schooling ahead with high self-esteem.

With a grand legacy of over 15 years, the most sought after play school in Noida, "Ramagya Roots" has been a trendsetter in providing most up-to-date teaching pedagogy, global curriculum, and state-of-the-art infrastructure, e-learning, and co-curricular activities to ensure holistic growth of the children. It helps its students to imbibe the best of the education and knowledge eventually to become global professionals later in their lives.

A pioneer in pre-primary schools, Ramagya Roots has learning corridors and its exclusive Baal Saathee Program is aimed at ensuring the physical, emotional and mental well-being of all its students. Highly qualified counselors at Ramagya Roots interact with children on a one-to-one basis to address their areas of concern.

The counselors also carry out their health check-up plans, diet charts and help the kids cope with stress. The aim of this initiative is to help each Ramagyan to become a stronger individual in a way to transform them into great leaders of tomorrow. Ramagya Roots also offers fitness activities like gymnastics, taekwondo, yoga, zumba, swimming to the kids and it provides hands-on experience and workshops for parents as well. The programs offered at Ramagya Roots include toddlers, pre-nursery, nursery, and kindergarten and it also has a day care service - "Ramagya First Step".

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

