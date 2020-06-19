Ramco Cements Q4 profit falls over 11 pc at Rs 146 crore

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 19 (ANI): Ramco Cements, the fifth largest cement producer in India, on Friday reported 11.6 per cent fall in its Q4 FY20 net profit at Rs 146 crore versus Rs 165 crore in Q4 FY19.

The revenue net of GST was down at Rs 1,401 crore versus Rs 1,543 crore in the same period. For the entire fiscal ended March, the revenue totalled Rs 5,406 crore as compared to Rs 5,175 crore in FY19.

The net profit in FY20 totalled Rs 601 crore as against Rs 506 crore in FY19. The sale of cement was at 11.2 million tonnes in FY20 compared to 11.1 million tonnes in the previous year with a growth of 1 per cent.

Ramco said it incurred Rs 1,920 crore towards total capex including capacity expansion programme during the current year. The balance capex to be incurred will be Rs 1,380 crore for its ongoing capacity expansion programme.

The capex is proposed to be partly funded through internal accruals and partly through borrowings.

The company's total borrowings as on March 31 stood at Rs 3,024 crore (including current maturities of Rs 392 crore) of which Rs 1,551 crore is from banks, Rs 395 crore of debentures and Rs 278 crore of soft and interest-free loans over the long term.

The average cost of interest-bearing borrowing is at 7.34 per cent per annum. (ANI)

