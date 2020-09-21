Ramco Systems jumps 5 pc after pact with CHI Aviation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 (ANI): Shares of Ramco Systems moved up by 5 per cent on Monday around noon after the software major said it has signed an agreement with CHI Aviation for delivering the full suite of its aviation software.

The package includes software for maintenance and engineering, supply chain, MRO (maintenance, repair and overall) sales, flight operations, manufacturing and finance.

CHI Aviation is a US-headquartered helicopter services provider for heavy-lift helicopter services specialising in support for the construction, HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning), fire suppression and defence industries.



It also manufactures unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) drones for US Department of Defence.

With this win, Ramco's aviation suite now maintains the largest numbers of the civilian version of CH-47s helicopters (Chinooks).

Ramco aviation software is used by over 22,000 customers to manage more than 4,000 aircraft globally to significantly reduce transaction time both during aircraft on ground conditions and critical aircraft turnarounds.

At 12:20 pm, Ramco shares were trading 5 per cent up on BSE at Rs 396.95 per unit.(ANI)

