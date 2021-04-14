Ramco Systems partners with EXSYN for aircraft data migration

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 14 (ANI): Global aviation software provider Ramco Systems has opted to partner with EXSYN Aviation Solution for aircraft data migration.

EXSYN offers various products and services to improve fleet performance by providing digital solutions and advise that focus on aircraft data and airworthiness management.

"With EXSYN's global expertise on migration of aircraft data through their tested process and tools, we believe that our partnership will enable our customers to manage data migration process efficiently," said Ramco Aviation's Senior Vice President and Head Sam Jacob.



Ramco Aviation Suite to trust and rely on the expertise and technology of EXSYN in order to smoothly migrate their data from existing systems into Ramco application.

"At EXSYN, we are leaders in the migration of aircraft data. Combining our expertise only makes sense in order to ensure a robust data migration process as part of Ramco's implementations," said EXSYN's Chief Executive Officer Sander de Bree.

EXSYN aircraft data management platform focuses on the three main elements of aircraft data management: data migration, data integration and data analytics.

Ramco Aviation is trusted by 24,000 plus users to manage 4,000 plus aircraft with 1,800 plus employees spread across 24 offices globally.

(ANI)

