Ramco Systems unveils new facial attendance system amid COVID-19 outbreak

Singapore, Mar 18 (ANI): Ramco Systems on Wednesday unveiled an advanced facial recognition based time and attendance system, embedded with temperature recording and IoT sensor doors, to enable organisations to move towards a touchless attendance and workplace access in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

With the virus outbreak now reaching over 110 countries and affecting more than 150,000 people, the concern around employee safety and health has gained paramount importance.

"We have a major global health pandemic that has affected many. The spread of the disease has brought the focus back on the hygiene and health of employees," said Chief Executive Officer Virender Aggarwal.

"We built this application to help better address a crisis through technology. Robust containment through a robust attendance and access system with zero contact and temperature measurement can be key to avoid easy spread of the virus that may take place with a biometric access system," he said in a statement.

The company's latest innovation drew upon its own facial recognition-based attendance system deployed across multiple organisations globally and combined it with a thermal imaging device for temperature measurement as well as other associated software.

This enables organisations to track staff or visitors with high temperatures that may indicate infection and build in operating procedures to avoid further contaminations caused by finger or thumb based biometric scanners.

(ANI)

