Ramco to digitally transform operations of Europe's Iberia Maintenance

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 21 (ANI): Aviation software specialist Ramco Systems will implement its flagship aviation software for Iberia Maintenance, one of Europe's leading MRO service providers in IAG Group.

This will replace multiple systems to unify operations across airframe maintenance, engine shops, component shops and supply chain.

In addition, said Ramco, Iberia Maintenance will also benefit from digital enablers like mobility via anywhere apps, HUBs, artificial intelligence (AI), dashboards and integration to ecosystem offerings.

"The technology transformation programme will enable Iberia Maintenance to future-proof its business growth while offering simplified user experience driving better user adoption, increase process automation and self-service among others."



The new enterprise resource planning (ERP) developed by Ramco will be used by more than 3,000 Iberia maintenance personnel. A 50 people team will work in its implementation project.

"Our laser-sharp focus in building deep MRO specific functionality coupled with latest technological tools has helped us win the trust of global majors," said Virender Aggarwal, Chief Executive Officer of Ramco Systems.

The pandemic has driven many large businesses to speed up their digital transformation agenda, he said.

Andy Best, Chief Technical Officer of Iberia Maintenance, said: "We strongly believe in investing in the latest technology and innovation to help deliver superior and differentiated services to customers. Our partnership with Ramco will help us stay ahead on the innovation front."

Ramco's aviation software is trusted by 24,000-plus users to manage 4,000-plus aircraft globally. At 11:20 am, the company's stock was trading 1.26 per cent higher on BSE at Rs 590.70 per unit. (ANI)

