Ranjit Rath takes over as CMD of Oil India Limited

New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Ranjit Rath has taken over as new Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Oil India Limited (OIL), the country's second-largest public sector exploration and production company, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

Rath took charge as CMD of the Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Government of India, on 2nd August.



Before taking over the charge of Oil India Limited, Rath was the chairman cum managing director of Mineral Exploration & Consultancy Limited under the Ministry of Mines.

He also served as Chief Executive Officer of Khanij Bidesh India Limited; Managing Director of Bharat Gold Mines Limited and also held additional charge of the Director General of Geological Survey of India under the Government of India.

Rath, an alumnus of IIT Bombay & IIT Kharagpur, has over 25 years of experience in the field of geosciences. (ANI)

