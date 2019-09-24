Union Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar flags off Rapido Bikes at Bareilly
Rapido Bike announces special offers across Uttar Pradesh

ANI | Updated: Sep 24, 2019 14:20 IST

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India] Sept 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Rapido Bike has launched its operations in Bareilly, Meerut, Saharanpur, Moradabad, and Aligarh.
This Bengaluru-based organisation offers a novel take on an age-old concept of transportation by replacing the conventional four-wheeler taxis with bikes. The organisation wants to tackle the issues that commuters face due to heavy traffic conditions, especially during the morning rush hours. It offers commuters the alternative option of a bike instead of a car or public transport to navigate through traffic snarls quickly and reach your destination on time.
Union Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar also distributed helmet to the Rapido Captain promoting safe driving and also addressed the media on employment opportunities. On this occasion, Rapido has also announced that they are soon expanding in cities like Jhansi, Mathura, Muzaffarnagar, Faizabad, and Firozabad.
In the wake of the launch, Rapido is currently offering exciting discounts across the cities in Uttar Pradesh like Bareilly, Meerut, Aligarh, Gorakhpur, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Lucknow, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Agra, and Kanpur. The special offers can be found on the Rapido app.
It aims to simplify commuting for citizens and enabling them to navigate the small roads and traffic snarls conveniently. The app can be easily downloaded from the play store in an Android or IOS phone. You can book your ride by entering your pick up and drop locations. A rider, also known as a Rapido 'Captain' will come and pick you up from your location and drop you off at your desired destination.
"The Rapido concept is based around providing economical, convenient and high-quality transport facilities for solo commuters, especially those who need to travel far or have to get somewhere quickly. It can be someone who's late for an exam or needs to get to a hospital for an appointment or in the event of an emergency. In such cases, a bike is invariably faster than a car or a bus. However, not everyone might have a bike or know how to ride one. That's where Rapido comes into the picture", said Prashant Expansion Manager.
India's largest Bike taxi service, Rapido is now operational across 80 cities in India. The main aim of Rapido is to provide economical, cost-effective, fuel-efficient and time-saving transport. With over a Million happy customers and 30 million-plus rides on this bike-taxi booking app, Rapido is striving hard to reach the number of people every day and bring happiness in their lives by providing a fast and affordable source of transport.
How to be a Rapido user: The user has to download the Rapido mobile app and book the ride. A rider, also known as a Rapido 'Captain' will come and pick you up from your location and drop you off at your desired destination.
The company also issues shower caps and helmets to all its Captains and customers and puts great emphasis on road safety rules and regulations.
Over a period of time, we have helped students, and professionals reach out to their respective places on time. International and national solo traveller and tourist across the nation have also been benefited by using Rapido across all the tourist destinations in the nation.
How to be a Rapido Captain: People can sign up as Captains and earn a decent living. Apart from this, Rapido also stresses on the employment opportunities for people. To be a Rapido Captain, all you should have- a two-wheeler, an android phone, and a legal driving license.
They can sign up as Captains by downloading "Rapido Captain" app from Play store and earn a decent living. Currently, many Rapido Captains in India earn up to Rs 25K/month. Captains will also get free insurance worth Rs 5,00,000/- Rapido offers its Captains a part of the cost of the ride, along with many other benefits.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

iocl