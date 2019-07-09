Rapido Power Pass
Rapido Power Pass

Rapido rolls out its Power Pass subscription program

ANI | Updated: Jul 09, 2019 11:12 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] July 09 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's largest bike taxi service, Rapido has launched its Power Pass subscription program to make the daily commute more economical for its users. With the subscription, users can avail huge benefits on all their rides. Also, Pass users will be able to book their rides without any surge pricing levied on flat fares.
What differentiates the Power Pass from the other subscription programs is that the in-house developed tool suggests only one best-suited pass for every individual user by analyzing the user's riding frequency and average riding distance.
"We understand that every user is different and has unique preferences, which motivated us to develop one of a kind solution to cater to their needs. Our tool understands the user's behaviour and provides the best-suited pass rather than showing multiple passes and confusing them," said Hiran Gunasekaran, Head Power Pass, Rapido.
Rapido being a customer-focused organization believes that such innovations will help its customers save more on their travel spending. The organization also aims to tackle the issues that commuters face due to heavy traffic conditions, especially during the morning rush hours, by offering an alternative option of a bike instead of a car or public transport to navigate through traffic quickly and reach your destination on time.
The subscription option has been rolled out to a limited set of customers across a few cities in India but it is expected to be made available to all Rapido customers in the coming months. Rapido claims that the pass users are able to save up to 40 per cent on their travel spending. Also, the company claims that the pass users are riding 60 per cent more frequently when compared to other users. Rapido aims to have one million active pass users by June 2020.
This Bengaluru based bike-taxi organization has left no stone unturned in making last mile connectivity affordable and also has completely changed the concept of intra-city travel.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 16:24 IST

Hitachi air conditioners launch new service app to enhance...

New Delhi [India] July 09 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd, manufacturer of India's 3rd largest selling air-conditioner brand 'Hitachi' has launched the Hitachi India customer app, a brand new Service App for the country.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 15:53 IST

Reliance, Kivanc join hands to offer eco-friendly textile solutions

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 (ANI): Reliance Industries Ltd has joined hands with Turkey's textile behemoth Kivanc Tekstil to manufacture and market a sustainable and innovative fabric to leading apparel brands and consumers across the world.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 15:29 IST

Samsung partners with Paisabazaar.com to offer financial...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] July 09 (ANI/NewsVoir): Paisabazaar.com, India's largest online marketplace for financial products, today announced its partnership with Samsung, the country's most trusted smartphone and consumer electronics company.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 15:23 IST

Rs 80,000-cr beauty and wellness sector can create lakhs of new...

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): India's beauty and wellness sector has a market potential of Rs 80,000 crore and can provide employment opportunities to lakhs of people, Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 14:14 IST

FSTC secures EASA Level D approval for A320 neo full flight simulator

New Delhi [India] July 09 (ANI/NewsVoir): Flight Simulation Technique Centre (FSTC) has received EASA (European Union Aviation Safety Agency) approval for its Airbus A320 neo full flight simulator, making it India's first A320 neo with EASA approval.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 13:32 IST

Bajaj Finance new loans in Q1 increase to 73 lakh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 (ANI): Bajaj Finance, the largest consumer durable lender in the country, said on Tuesday that its new loans booked during April to June quarter of the current fiscal year 2019-20 increased to 73 lakh as compared to 56 lakh in the same period of previous year.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 12:51 IST

Online customized T-shirt brand Alma Mater brings 3 days pop-up...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] July 09 (ANI/NewsVoir): Alma Mater, India's largest customized apparel brand which deals into customized T-shirts, Hoodies, Caps and other merchandises today introduced the pop-up store in Koramangala, Bengaluru.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 12:37 IST

Hero MotoCorp gears up for future mobility trends with new...

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, on Tuesday revamped its leadership team to stay ahead of the emerging mobility trends.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 12:11 IST

Fortis Healthcare completes stake sale in Mauritius-based...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 9 (ANI): Fortis Healthcare has announced of the sale of its nearly 29 per cent stake in Mauritius-based Medical and Surgical Centre Ltd (MSCL).

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 11:19 IST

L&T Shipbuilding to merge with parent group

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 (ANI): Larsen & Toubro's board has given approval for the scheme of amalgamation of L&T Shipbuilding with the parent group.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 10:46 IST

Titan Q1 growth in jewellery segment lower than planned

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 (ANI): Titan company said its April to June quarter growth in jewellery segment was lower than planned due to high gold prices although gains in market share were sustained.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 10:30 IST

Sensex falls over 200 points, equities remain under pressure

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices remained under pressure and extended losses during opening hours on Tuesday as investors awaited corporate results for the April to June quarter of current financial year for further cues.

Read More
iocl