Rapido to provide free rides during odd-even in Delhi

New Delhi (India), Oct 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): Rapido has now kick-started its services in the national capital Delhi.

With the launch mainly set to all the areas of Delhi, the prime focus is within central and south Delhi, targeting areas like Vasant Vihar, Hauz Khas, Paharganj, Saket, Kamala Market, Tilak Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Chanakya Puri, Tuglak Road etc to bring in the solution for last-mile commutes, especially the ones who use the metro services as frequently as every day.

With the odd-even scheme right around the corner, Rapido is all set to make their grand entry and winning hearts by offering free rides.

A start-up from Bangaluru with their latest funding round of series B has changed the game of today's commute system.

When Rapido extensively started their services back in 2016 around Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad, they offered free rides all through-out the odd-even rule. With an innumerable number of bookings they saw, they had a clear vision of what's next in the pipeline for them.

Currently, the services are spread across all tiers of the country targeting all niche of commuters and making commute the least of their worries.

"Rapido's concept is based around providing convenient and high-quality transport facilities for solo commuters, especially those who need to travel far or have to get somewhere quickly", said Nirmal, Senior Expansion Manager for Rapido.

With over ten million happy customers and their presence spread across 90 cities, Rapido is striving hard to reach a number of people every day and bring happiness in their lives by providing a fast and affordable source of transport.

The app can easily be downloaded from play store in an android or IOS phone which will help you book your rides in no time! Customer App: go.onelink.me/Ewte/8c2c3d0e.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ BusinessWire India)

