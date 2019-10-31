Rapido now in Delhi
Rapido now in Delhi

Rapido to provide free rides during odd-even in Delhi

ANI | Updated: Oct 31, 2019 14:10 IST

New Delhi (India), Oct 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): Rapido has now kick-started its services in the national capital Delhi.
With the launch mainly set to all the areas of Delhi, the prime focus is within central and south Delhi, targeting areas like Vasant Vihar, Hauz Khas, Paharganj, Saket, Kamala Market, Tilak Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Chanakya Puri, Tuglak Road etc to bring in the solution for last-mile commutes, especially the ones who use the metro services as frequently as every day.
With the odd-even scheme right around the corner, Rapido is all set to make their grand entry and winning hearts by offering free rides.
A start-up from Bangaluru with their latest funding round of series B has changed the game of today's commute system.
When Rapido extensively started their services back in 2016 around Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad, they offered free rides all through-out the odd-even rule. With an innumerable number of bookings they saw, they had a clear vision of what's next in the pipeline for them.
Currently, the services are spread across all tiers of the country targeting all niche of commuters and making commute the least of their worries.
"Rapido's concept is based around providing convenient and high-quality transport facilities for solo commuters, especially those who need to travel far or have to get somewhere quickly", said Nirmal, Senior Expansion Manager for Rapido.
With over ten million happy customers and their presence spread across 90 cities, Rapido is striving hard to reach a number of people every day and bring happiness in their lives by providing a fast and affordable source of transport.
The app can easily be downloaded from play store in an android or IOS phone which will help you book your rides in no time! Customer App: go.onelink.me/Ewte/8c2c3d0e.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ BusinessWire India)

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 14:39 IST

Yes Bank gets binding offer of $1.2 billion, stock zooms by 30 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Private sector lender Yes Bank said on Thursday that it has received a 1.2 billion dollar (about Rs 8,520 crore) binding offer for a stake purchase from a global investor, adding it is in advanced talks with other investors.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 13:34 IST

Mrs India 2019 2020 Winner Priyanka Abhishek to Represent India...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 31(ANI/BusinessWire India): Mrs India 2019-2020 winner Priyanka Abhishek who was crowned at the seventh edition of Mrs India by Mrs India Pageants and Productions Pvt Ltd Directed by Deepali Phadnis on September 16 2019, at Chennai.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 13:31 IST

Reliance Brands raises stake in Future101 Design, holding now...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Reliance Brands Ltd, a subsidiary of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries, has bought an additional stake of 2.5 per cent in luxury apparel firm Future101 Design to take its share to 17.5 per cent.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 13:13 IST

Zorawar Karla's Farzi cafe in London enters Michelin 2020 guide

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], Oct 31(ANI/NewsVoir): The Modern Indian Bistro - Farzi Cafe, got another feather in their cap where their outlet in London just makes it into the Michelin 2020 guide.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 12:37 IST

Tradologie clocks GMV of Rs 657 crore, plans to expand portfolio...

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Tradologie, a business-to-business (B2B) marketplace offering global procurement solutions for commodities trade, said on Thursday it achieved gross merchandise volume (GMV) of Rs 657 crore since inception four years ago.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 12:36 IST

Persistent Decline in Exports of Cotton Yarn - a Matter of Deep...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 31 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Exports of cotton yarn in the first six months of the current fiscal year 2019-20 from April to September 2019 has declined sharply by 38.80 per cent.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 12:31 IST

L&T Technology Services AiKno™ awarded Frost & Sullivan's 2019...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 31 (ANI/BusinessWire India): L&T Technology Services Limited, a leading global pure-play engineering services company, was conferred with the Frost & Sullivan Indian Cognitive Automation Technology Innovation Leadership award at its 2019 India Best Practice

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 12:29 IST

Herbalife Nutrition announces 3rd edition of Fit Families Fest

New Delhi (India), Oct 31 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Herbalife Nutrition Fit Families Fest 2019 is an initiative to support the Prime Minister's Fit India Movement and raise awareness about the role of a healthy, active lifestyle coupled with good nutrition for long term health and wellbeing.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 11:35 IST

Rating agencies downgrade Vodafone-Idea, Bharti Airtel after SC...

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Care Ratings has downgraded its rating on long-term bank facilities and non-convertible debentures of Vodafone Idea as Fitch placed Bharti Airtel's BBB long-term foreign currency issuer default rating (IDR) on rating watch negative (RWN).

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 10:56 IST

Adani Transmission gets LoI for transmission project linked to...

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL), the largest private sector power transmission company operating in India, said on Thursday it has received a letter of intent from REC Transmission Projects to build, own, operate and maintain a transmission project in Gujarat fo

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 10:20 IST

Equities trade higher led by PSU bank and realty stocks

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices continued their upward march during early hours on Thursday amid optimism in global markets.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 18:19 IST

CCI gives nod to ADFE to buy Hero Future's stake

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved Abu Dhabi Future Energy's plan to acquire equity stake in Hero Future Energies Global Ltd.

Read More
iocl