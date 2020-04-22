RapidValue Solutions certified as a Great Place to Work

Kochi (Kerala) [India] April 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): RapidValue Solutions, a leading provider of digital product engineering services and solutions, has been recognized as a Great Place to Work in the Information Technology sector in the small & mid-size organizations category.

This has been the outcome of the company's relentless pursuit to provide a preferred place to work and attract top-notch talent, along with providing opportunities for the overall development of all the employees with a fun & fulfilling work culture, making it a great workplace.

From their inception in 2009, RapidValue has been rolling out several organization-wide initiatives, programs, and practices with an employee-first approach.

"This is indeed a proud moment for all of us at the organization and a testament to our continuous commitment to building the organization that we are today. At RapidValue, we believe that healthy workplaces are very important for an organization to succeed, and to be recognized for the efforts we put into it is undoubtedly gratifying. Each of our employees has been a critical part of building a great work culture, and this recognition would not have been possible without them. We are hoping that this recognition fuels our efforts to continue to be an organization that is committed to building a thriving work culture," said Rajesh Padinjaremadam, CEO, RapidValue Solutions.

"Our HR team has always been keen on making RapidValue an employee focused organization, and this certification is certainly a validation for this. The team has been able to create an impact through their deliverables, enabling us to provide a growth conducive environment for our employees. We take pride in our 'employee-first' culture and we have rolled out various initiatives to enable the same," said Aravind Warrier, Senior HR Manager.

Every year, more than 10,000 organizations from over 60 countries partner with Great Place to Work® Institute for assessment, benchmarking, and planning actions to strengthen their workplace culture.

Great Place to Work® Institute's methodology is recognized as rigorous and objective and is considered as the Gold Standard for defining great workplaces across businesses, academia, and government organizations.

This certification stands as a testimony to the efforts taken by the team at RapidValue in building a continuously learning, inclusive, and diverse workplace.

RapidValue has implemented several unique and award-winning initiatives spanning across learning & development, hiring and employee engagement.

RapidValue has been featured in an exclusive section dedicated to Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

