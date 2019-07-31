Rashika Sharma launches new collection for upcoming wedding season

New Delhi [India] July 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): Rashika Sharma, a young and promising fashion designer, brings her new women's luxury fashion label that captures the essence of modern India - one rooted in tradition and heritage, yet adapting to modern influences.

The new collection seeks to provide a balanced mixture between the classic and the contemporary, to carve out an unforgettable experience - blending finesse, grace, and heritage together.

Rashika believes that fashion isn't just clothing, but reflections of our state of mind and emotions. Following a minimalistic yet powerful design philosophy and working primarily with solid colours and floral patterns, through this collection, she seeks to empower the modern Indian women with confidence and expression. Adding touches of romanticism and mystery, the creations are juxtaposed with playful prints, vibrant tones, and fine craftsmanship.

