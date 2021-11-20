Rashtriya Sainik Sansthan to launch AI based project on Telemedicine - Jan Mitr in Uttarakhand

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 20 (ANI/Heylin Spark): In a facilitation ceremony organized by ex-servicemen in Dehradun in November, 2021, Uttarakhand Governor, Lt. Gen. Gurmit Singh (Retd.), shared his vision of empowering Uttarakhand and focusing on rural rejuvenation, women empowerment, youth employment and uplifting the ex-servicemen and their families staying in rural areas.

During this event the ex-servicemen requested the team of Rashtriya Sainik Sansthan to implement a project in medicine in rural areas involving ex-servicemen and their families, as it is need of the hour. At that time the seed for inception of this project was sown.

In a board meeting of Rashtriya Sainik Sansthan it was concluded to launch projects in four keys areas in Uttarakhand - Health, Education, Environment and Technology in phases. It was decided to launch AI based project in telemedicine - Jan Mitr in first phase. "Jan-Mitr" will be an ex-servicemen or his family member who will be trained to provide door-to-door service to rural people to connect them to a doctor through an app online, free of cost.



These health warriors, both men and women will be given comprehensive training and provided with a medical kit (free of cost) that will enable them to provide support to patients by measuring their temperature, sugar, bp etc. and sharing their parameters with a doctor online for their diagnosis.

These "Jan Mitrs" will be provided a basic remuneration for their services. A mobile number will be assigned and circulated in the village for the people to contact them. Training of Jan Mitrs for a pilot project is being scheduled in Uttarakhand.

On 16 November 2021, a team of Rashtriya Sainik Sansthan comprising Major Sushil Goel (National convenor and AI Expert), Dr. Anupama Lakhera (President Education and Health Uttarakhand) together with Profs. Jyotirmoy Goswami (President, West Bengal Chapter) and Soumyajit Roy (Vice-President, West Bengal Chapter) met the honourable Governor Uttarakhand - Lt. Gen. Gurmit Singh (Retd.) to share their vision of introducing numerous projects in Uttarakhand in four core areas. During this enriching discussion the concept of project on telemedicine - Jan Mitr with value added Artificial Intelligence enabled Systems, by Rashtriya Sainik Sansthan was discussed with the honourable Governor Uttarakhand.

In keeping with the vision of Governor of Uttarakhand to reach out to farthest district and last village through Veterans and Sainiks, subsequently numerous other projects will be launched for education, health, environment and technology for upliftment of underprivilidged in rural areas including ex-servicemen and their families. Projects related to ESD (Employability based skill development), agri-based projects promoting agri-preneurship and various other projects are in the pipeline to be launched subsequently.

