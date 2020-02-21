RATIONAL announces investment for Indian market

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Feb 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): RATIONAL - the world market and technology leader in the field of hot food preparation for professional kitchens today announced an investment of several million euros for the Indian market.

The company aggressively plans to tap the growing hospitality and start-up sector and make its presence stronger in their current markets. The investment will be utilized over the next five years in expanding the team, acquiring clients, strengthening after-sales service, creating infrastructure etc.

The company also announced the opening of a new office in India which will help strengthen the company's ability to expand its operations in the Indian market.

Headquartered in Germany, close to Munich, RATIONAL manufactures the combi-steamer equipment called SelfCookingCenter® which is used in commercial kitchens. The equipment is known for its multitasking capabilities like grilling, roasting, baking, steaming food, all within a space of less than about one square metres.

It even helps in reducing the workloads in commercial kitchens as it cooks quickly, it's easy to use, it delivers consistent food quality, and even saves time, money and energy in the process.

RATIONAL India, a full-fledged subsidiary operating in India since 2010 currently has an employee strength of over 30 people situated across the country and caters to well-known clients from the hospitality sector like Oberoi Hotels, as well as QSRs like Nando's and leading caterers like Sodexo amongst many others.

The company already has a strong position in all key metro markets of India and look forward to consolidate further in these markets.

In India, RATIONAL has experienced an exponential growth over the years since its inception in 2010. Its strong team in India is currently headed by Vikram Goel, who has managed to position the company as a market leader in the combi-oven category in the country.

With its right strategy and efforts, the company has successfully replicated the global market share of over 50 per cent in the Indian domain as well.

The 10,000 square feet new office located in Gurugram comprises of state-of-the-art experiential zones for its customers in the form of two test kitchens and a demo cafe which are equipped with RATIONAL combi-steamers.

Potential customers can visit the office and get the first-hand experience of the SelfCookingCenter® during the RATIONAL CookingLive events. The experiential zones and the demo cafe will help the customers take the right decision for their smart kitchen requirements.

"By antecedently building the largest support team and infrastructure for its customers in the country, RATIONAL with its global philosophy of customer benefit is already recognized as one of the strongest brand and product in the commercial kitchen industry in India," said Vikram Goel, Managing Director, RATIONAL International India Pvt Ltd, while speaking on the occasion.

"Testimony to this is that brand RATIONAL has become top of mind brand in the combi-steamer category. Due to RATIONAL's consistent market awareness efforts, the combi-steamer has now become and integral part of all existing and upcoming commercial kitchens," added Goel.

"We are in the Indian market for ten years and now with our new office and state-of-the-art demo kitchens, we are setting a new milestone in the market and strengthening our support for it," further added Goel.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

